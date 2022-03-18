Maroons open season with road win at Barren County

GLASGOW – The Pulaski County High School baseball team started out the 2022 season with a 9-2 road win over Barren County High School on Thursday after exploding for five runs in the the top of the third inning.
In the third inning, Kamryn Hargis scored on a passed ball. Dallas Davis drew a basses-loaded walk to force in Brady Cain from third. Marshall Livesay singled to centerfield to score Conner Denny and Jacob Todd. Owen Alexander walked with the bases loaded to force in Davis.
The Maroons scored solo runs in the second and fourth innings to go out to a 7-2 lead. In the second, Jace Frye singled to left field to score Jacob Todd. In the fourth inning, Jacob Todd singled to centerfield to score Will Blankenship.
The Maroons added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning. Alexander singled to right field to score Livesay. Chance Todd hit into a fielder's choice to bring home Frye.
Owen Alexander had a hit and drove in two runs. Jacob Todd had a hit, drove in a run, and scored two runs. Marshall Livesay had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored a run. Jace Frye had two hits, scored a run, and drove in a run.
Braden Hampton pitched two innings and picked up the win on the mound, while Brady Cain and Trey Hornsby pitched in relief.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
