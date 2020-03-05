Maroons oust defending region champs

The defending 12th Region Tournament champs Lincoln County had a short stay in this year's event, as the homestanding Pulaski County High School Maroons sent them packing in the opening round with a 62-49 win on Wednesday night at PCHS gym.
Through most of the regular season, Pulaski County sophomore Zach Travis was often good for a highlight reel with his monster two-handed dunks shots. In the Maroons' opening round win in the 12th Region Tournament, Travis turned in a 'full game film' performance with a game-high 21 points.
"We have been after him all year to have a game like that, and then we get glimpses of it here and there," Pulaski County High School coach John Fraley stated. "Tonight, he was a warrior, he really went to battle and went to the basket all night long.
Travis sparked the Maroons to a third-quarter double-digit lead by scoring 13 of his team's 19 points in the stanza. While Travis had no monster dunks on the night he scored in a variety of ways. Travis had two treys, scored on a putback, scored on a pair of reverse layup drives, a couple of spinning drives in the lane and a left-handed runner.
"I tried to come out with a little more confidence in that second half because I was a little shaky in the opening half," Travis stated. "There was a big regional tourney crowd tonight. It got me turned on and we clicked as a team."
"This was probably my best individual game all year," Travis admitted. "I rebounded hard, got some good stops on defense, and I just took it to them in the second half. Lincoln's (Baylon) Mattingly is a good three shooter, but we did a good job stopping him tonight."
After holding a slim five-point lead going into the second half, the Maroons opened the third quarter up with a 8-0 run off two inside baskets by Travis, a putback by KJ Combs, and an inside score by Grant Oakes to go up 30-17. Travis nailed a trey from the top of the key and scored again on an inside spinning drive, to up the Maroons' lead to 35-20. Pulaski County led 41-38 at the end of the third.
Lincoln County finally showed signs of life early in the fourth quarter when Baylon Mattingly hit two three-points and Riley Bodner scored inside to cut the Maroons' lead to 44-36 with 6:17 left in the game.
Travis hit his second trey of the game to stretch the Maroons' lead back out to nine at 49-40 with 3:47 left in the game. The Patriots never got any closer than nine points as the Maroons hit 9-of-10 free throws in the final 80 seconds of the game.
KJ Combs scored six of the Maroons 7 points in the opening minutes of the game. Colton Fraley hit a trey at the top of the key and Garrett Heath got a putback with 1:24 left in the first to give the Maroons a 12-9 lead.
After Lincoln County missed six of their first seven shot to open up the second quarter, Pulaski County raced out to a 20-11 lead. Grant Oakes scored on two inside baskets, Travis scored off a rebound and Caleb Sloan scored inside to lead the Maroons charge in the second quarter. The Maroons held a 22-17 halftime lead.
Pulaski County's defense and domination of the boards was the difference in the game. The Maroons outrebounded Lincoln County 39 to 17, which contributed to the Patriots' cold 35 percent shooting from the field. Oakes led the Maroons with 9 rebounds, while Garrett Heath had 8 boards and KJ Combs had 6.
"For three days we have worked really hard defensively, because we knew Lincoln County was going to take it in there and we knew we had to improve," Fraley commented. "We knew we were going to score, but we knew we had to do better defensively and rebound. I am so proud of our guys, because we have been on their tails for three days to do it, and they delivered tonight."
With the win, Pulaski County (25-6) advanced to the 12th Region Tournament semifinals when they will host West Jessamine (19-11) on Monday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
LC 9 8 11 21 - 49
PC 12 10 19 21 - 62
LINCOLN COUNTY - T. Alcorn 11, Frye 9, Mattingly 9, Smith 7, B. Alcorn 5, Davis 2.
PULASKI COUNTY - Travis 21, Combs 12, Fraley 10, Oakes 9, Heath 6, Sloan 3, Bates 1
