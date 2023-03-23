The baseball Maroons of Pulaski County returned home Thursday evening, looking to get the bitter taste of a 7-3 defeat at the hands of Garrard County on Tuesday night. In order to do that, however, the Maroons had to take down the North Laurel Jaguars, who themselves were looking for redemption after an 18-10 shellacking at the hands of Madison Central. Both teams struggled at the plate, with the Maroons only slightly out-hitting the Jaguars by a margin of 4-3. However, it was North Laurel that stood as the victors after the end of the ball game, as Pulaski fell 4-1 in a game that they just never could build any solid momentum in.
Senior Corey Broughton got to base after getting hit by a pitch in the top of the first and made it to second base, but a timely strikeout by the Maroons’ Braden Hampton retired the side. There wasn’t much going for Pulaski either in the bottom of the frame, with North Laurel senior pitcher Blaize Jones preventing the Maroons from making solid contact with the ball.
A wild pitch allowed runners on the corners in the top of the second for the Jaguars and they did not let the opportunity go to waste. An RBI sacrifice fly to center field by senior Kyler Elza gave the visiting team the first run on the scoreboard. Jacob Todd responded for the Maroons in the bottom of the inning, recording the first hit of the contest off of a fly ball single to right field. The bases were eventually loaded after two straight walks, with Pulaski threatening to break the game open. However, a strikeout by Jones left the bases loaded for Pulaski to close the frame.
The Jaguars got their first hit in the top of the third, a single to right field by Jones. Senior Walt Hellard then grounded into a fielder’s choice that allowed a run to make it home, putting North Laurel up 2-0.
Pulaski finally started to get their bats heated up in the bottom of the fourth inning, as back-to-back singles by Brysen Dugger and Marshall Livesay put two on base with just one out for the home team. With two outs, Bryce Cowell then hit a shot on a line drive to left field, bringing home a run and cutting the North Laurel lead in half, as Pulaski now trailed 2-1. Unfortunately, a runner was caught in between third base and home and was tagged out, bringing a close to the inning and preventing the Maroons from tying the game up.
Jacob Todd came in to pitch in the top of the fifth inning for the Maroons, with Hampton being pulled after four innings of work. A single by freshman EJ Allen was followed by an RBI double from Broughton that bounced off the wall in left field, narrowly avoiding going over top of the wall for a home run. The Jaguars weren’t done there though, as an RBI sacrifice fly to center field by Hellard increased North Laurel’s lead to 4-1. Kudos to Brady Cain in center however, as a toss by the senior was on point and almost allowed the Maroons to tag the runner out at home plate. A strikeout by Todd allowed the Maroons to finally get out of the fifth.
After the Jaguars went three up and three down in the top of the sixth, the Maroons came back to the plate and after Jace Frye reached after getting hit by a pitch and Dugger reached on an error, Pulaski had two men on with no outs. Three straight outs were recorded by North Laurel as the Jaguars responded with poise to give Pulaski only three more outs to work with.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Maroons had two quick outs, but following Mason Acton getting hit by a pitch and a walk on Todd, there were faint signs of hope for Pulaski County, especially after a wild pitch allowed Acton to advance to third base. A fly out dashed the hopes of the Maroons however, as Pulaski ultimately fell to North Laurel by a score of 4-1.
The Maroons had hits from Cowell, Todd, Dugger and Livesay, with Cowell recording the lone RBI for Pulaski. Hampton allowed only one hit in his start on the mound and had four strikeouts, with Todd recording three in his relief appearance. North Laurel was led by two RBI’s from Hellard and had a quality outing from Jones on the mound, as he also went four innings, allowing only one run and striking out six batters.
Pulaski County, now 3-4 on the season, will be in action again on Saturday, as they will host East Jessamine at 1 p.m.
