Maroons outlast Bell County 

The Pulaski County Maroons had never defeated Bell County, having lost to the Bobcats in the team's seven previous meetings.
On Friday night -- in the first game played between these two powerhouse football programs in 23 years -- the Maroons didn't have victory in their grasp until only :04 were left on the scoreboard.
With Bell County facing a fourth down and three from the Pulaski County 10-yard line with only :09 left to play in the game, quarterback Cameron Burnett's pass into the left corner of the end zone fell incomplete, and Johnny Hines and company had escaped with a hard-fought, come from behind 27-24 victory over the Bobcats.
The win for Pulaski County improved the Maroons to 6-3 on the season, ran PC's winning streak to five games, and set up next week's mammoth showdown against arch-rival Southwestern to determine the top seed inside the district for post season play.
However, it certainly did not come easy.
Bell County took the opening kickoff, and ate up 10:31 off the clock, running 16 plays on its opening drive of the football game.
However, facing a fourth down and one from the Pulaski County nine-yard line, the drive stalled as the Maroons' defense got the stop it needed.
In the first quarter, Pulaski County only ran three plays, compared to those 16 ran by the Bobcats.
After PC ran its first play of the second quarter, quarterback Drew Polston threw the first of his two interceptions on the night, and the Bobcats took advantage of the miscue, immediately getting the football right back.
With 5:45 remaining in the second quarter, running back Daniel Thomas scored the first of his three touchdowns in the contest, and thanks to his three-yard TD run and two-point conversion run, the Bobcats raced out to an 8-0 lead over Pulaski County.
Polston and the Maroons however would immediately come right back with the answer.
The Maroons drove 80 yards on only nine plays, with the drive culminating on a three-yard pass play to wide receiver Barek Williams -- playing his first game since August 27th when he suffered a broken ankle injury at Lexington Catholic.
That TD cut the Bell County lead to 8-6 -- the score at the intermission -- as the Maroons fake extra point was denied, as holder Chandler Godby was stopped just shy of the goal line.
This game was at Bell County's pace in the first half, as the Bobcats ran 30 offensive plays in the opening half of play, compared to only 13 for PC.
In the third period, the Bobcats went up by double figures on the Maroons, as Thomas scored on an 8-yard run with 6:58 remaining in the third frame.
Once again the Bobcat running back added the two-point conversion run, extending Bell County's lead out to 16-6 at that juncture of the contest.
And, once again Pulaski County immediately responded.
Just 1:32 after Thomas' second rushing TD of the evening, Pulaski County answered with a seven-yard scoring run by Cody Nichols with 5:26 left in the third frame. With Logan Corson's PAT, the Maroons were back in this one trailing Bell County 13-6.
Then, Pulaski County executed the first of the two biggest plays of the night for the Maroons.
PC attempted and recovered an onsides kick, taking over possession of the football at the Bell County 47-yard line.
However, thanks to a quarterback sack, Pulaski County was facing a fourth down and 14 from its own 49-yard line. Johnny Hines elected to go for it instead of punting the ball back to the Bobcats. Polston -- on PC's second biggest play of the night -- threw an absolute dart to Braden Gipson down the seam for a 51-yard touchdown pass, and with Corson's PAT, the Maroons had their first lead of the night at 20-16 over Bell County with 3:20 remaining in the third stanza.
Early in the fourth period, Polston extended the advantage with a six-yard scamper for another score. With 10:26 left in the game, the Maroons now found themselves up by double figures, leading the Bobcats by a 27-16 margin.
This time, it was Bell County's turn to dust itself off and get back in the football game, and that's exactly what Dudley Hilton's club did.
With 8:01 remaining in the game, Thomas scored on an 11-yard run, and running back Dawson Woolum scored on the two-point conversion try, cutting the PC lead down to 27-24.
After the ensuing kickoff, Bell County forced Pulaski County into its third turnover on the night, when Nichols fumbled the ball away to the Bobcats.
The PC defense however held, and forced a Bobcat punt with only 2:39 remaining in the game.
After a three and out by the PC offense, Bell County took over possession of the football after a Maroon punt at its own 33-yard line, with only :59 left in the game.
After a 15-yard pass play to Thomas, and a 15-yard late hit penalty on the Maroons, Bell County was deep inside Maroon territory. After one more first down, the Bobcats eventually came down to that pivotal fourth down and three from the PC 10-yard line with only :09 remaining in the game. And, once again, PC's defense rose to the occasion when it needed to the most, by forcing the incomplete pass by Burnett.
For the game, Polston connected on 14-19 through the air for 188 yards, with two touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Gipson meanwhile led the PC rushing attack with 108 yards on 14 carries, while Chandler Godby led the Maroons with six receptions for 78 yards.
Bell County meanwhile was led by Thomas with the big night, as he rushed for 113 yards on 20 attempts and the three TD's.
Both Pulaski County and Southwestern are 3-0 in district play -- after the Warriors 56-0 victory on Friday night over South Laurel.
That means next week's contest at PC Field will be for the district's top seed and home field advantage through the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Kickoff for next week's game between the Warriors and Maroons is set for sometime around 8:30 p.m., and will follow a PCYFL game that will get underway at 6 p.m.
