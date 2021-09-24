Maroons pick up a district win

WILLIAMSBURG — Pulaski County’s Drew Polston lit up Whitley County’s secondary for more than 200 yards and four touchdowns as the Maroons moved to 1-0 in district play with a 35-20 victory over the Colonels.
John Hines’ squad evened it’s record at 3-3, and will attempt to go 2-0 in district play next week as winless South Laurel (0-6) pays a visit.
The loss moved the Colonels’ record to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in district play. Whitley County will be back in action at home Friday against Collins.
Pulaski County managed to strike first as Polston found Chandler Godby open for a 19-yard touchdown strike while giving the Maroons a 7-0 lead as the first quarter ended.
Whitley County answered on the ensuing kickoff as Andrew Stack raced downfield and found paydirt to tie the game at seven apiece.
Polston and Godby hooked up again (13-yard touchdown pass) with 6:54 remaining in the first half, extending Pulaski County’s advantage to 14-7.
A blocked punt by the Maroons’ Christian Slavey set up their next touchdown as Polston’s third touchdown pass, a 15-yarder to Antonio Palmer, gave Pulaski County a 21-7 cushion at the 4:20 mark.
Whitley County managed to cut its deficit to 21-14 by the time halftime hit as Caden Petrey marched the Colonels downfield and found Sam Harp open for a 33-yard touchdown reception to make the score 21-14.
Pulaski County pushed its lead back to 14 points in the third quarter as Polston continued to find holes in the Whitley County secondary.
His fourth touchdown pass of the game, and third to Godby (a 10-yarder), made the score 28-14 with 5:09 left in the third quarter.
The Colonels continued to fight and hang in the game as Trevor Downs’ 19-yard touchdown run with eight minutes remaining made the score 28-20.
Pulaski County put the game out of reach during the final three minutes of regulation as Cody Nichols’ touchdown run with 2:53 left combined with an interception by Godby sealed the win for the Maroons.
