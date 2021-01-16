Maroons pick up fourth straight win in Russell County

RUSSELL SPRINGS - The Pulaski County High School boys basketball team pulled off their four straight win with a 58-53 victory over Russell County High School on Friday.
With a 22-22 tie score at halftime, the Maroons pulled ahead in the third quarter for the road win.
Pulaski County junior Zach Travis led the Maroons with 17 points, while sophomore Barek Williams scored 15 points and senior KJ Combs scored 12 points.
Sophomore Cayden Lancaster scored six points, junior Caleb Sloan scored six points, and senior Dalton Bertram scored two points.
Pulaski County (4-1) will travel to West Jessamine on Saturday, Jan. 16, and will host Somerset on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
