Pulaski County junior Josh Caruso prepares to strike the ball during a recent game for the Maroons.

The Pulaski County Maroons after a less-than-stellar start won four of their last six contests heading into Tuesday night's home contest against the Wayne County Cardinals. The Cardinals were on a four game winning streak so the Maroons had to be on top of their game to continue their recent success.

In what was a strong defensive effort by both teams, Pulaski prevailed by a final score of 2-1. Both goals for the Maroons were scored by senior Ryan Beam for the brace, with senior Giovanni Colorado adding an assist. The lone Wayne County goal was scored by sophomore Zachary Hesse.

Pulaski improves to 7-8 this season, with the Maroons' next game scheduled for Saturday as they travel to the Reservation to take on crosstown rival Southwestern. First kick for that game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

