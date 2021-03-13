Maroons prepared to fight for district title

The Pulaski County Maroons have consistently been one of the top teams in the 12th Region over the last several years.
The story has not been much different this season. The Maroons have built an impressive 7-3 resume among region opponents and are 3-0 within 47th District.
They sit at the third ranked spot in the 12th Region with key victories over Pike County Central (15-9 - sixth in Region 15), Somerset (14-7 - fifth in Region 12), Clay County (13-7 - seventh in Region 13), and Madison Central (16-8 - fourth in Region 11).
They have been extremely balanced on the season with nearly a starting five that averages double figures.
Sophomore guard Barek Williams led the team in scoring with 16.6 PPG, averaged 5.4 RPG, and had a three ball percentage of 35.5%, and FG% of 47.4%.
Junior Zach Travis was right with Williams at 16.1 PPG. He also led the starters with an overall FG% of 51.6%, and hit the most threes on the team at 30 with a three point percentage of 35.7%.
Pulaski's senior leader, K.J. Combs, averaged 13.3 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and had an overall FG% of 43.5%.
Junior Caleb Sloan (9.8 PPG) and sophomore Cayden Lancaster (9.7 PPG) were both just under the double digit mark. They were both effective in bringing down rebounds as well with Lancaster leading the team averaging 7.2 per game, and Sloan averaging 5.2 per game.
The Maroons were extremely efficient this season as all five starters had a FG% higher than 43%.
Heading into the 47th District Tournament, the Pulaski County Maroons have one advantage that no other team in the district has. They have done what it takes to beat each of their three district opponents with a 79-65 victory over Casey County, a 73-65 double OT win over Somerset, and a 70-63 win over Rockcastle County.
They are equipped and prepared to fight for a 47th District Championship this season, and they will be hungry for it after last season's loss to Somerset in the 47th District finals. They have what it takes, and that will be showcased today in the first round of district where they will face the Casey County Rebels at Somerset High School. The winner will face the winner of Somerset and Rockcastle County Wednesday night at Somerset.
