There's an old sports adage that coaches preach to their teams all the time that goes, 'It's not how you start a game, but it's how you finish it'.
If that was indeed the message from first-year Pulaski County head boy's soccer coach James Rixon to his team in its season opener on Saturday night, that message was certainly received.
Hosting arch-rival Southwestern, who had already played two games in the early part of the season, the Maroons came out of the gate a little sluggish, and the Warriors took advantage, grabbing a 1-0 lead very early in the contest.
However, thanks to a hat trick from sophomore Tyson Absher in the first half, and a hat trick from senior Gavin Rader in the second frame, it was the Maroons kicking off the Rixon era on a positive note, rallying past the Warriors by a final count of 6-2.
"We did very well tonight overall," stated a very happy Rixon, after notching his first career win as Pulaski County's head coach.
"I thought the guys tried to do some things tonight that we work on in practice every day," stated coach Rixon. "Tonight was the first game of the season, and we're happy to get the win, and we'll move on from here and get ready to play Casey County in a district battle on Monday night."
Early on, it appeared the Warriors might be in position to foil Rixon's debut as Pulaski County's head coach, thanks to a corner kick off the foot of Dante Caballero less than seven minutes into the contest.
That goal gave Southwestern a 1-0 lead, but that's when Absher went to work.
The PC sophomore literally put his team on his back in the opening half of play, as he exploded for three consecutive goals in just 1:15. His third goal of the half with 24:54 remaining on the clock had the Maroons out in front of a shell-shocked Southwestern team by a score of 3-1.
However, the Warriors didn't fold.
Sean McBride's club settled down, and with just over two minutes remaining in the opening half of play, a penalty kick from Jack Wilson had trimmed the Warrior deficit in half, trailing PC at the intermission by a 3-2 score.
"In the first half, I thought we outworked Pulaski County," stated McBride, after his club fell to 1-2 on the season with the loss.
"I counted four goals tonight they scored where we made mistakes and we shouldn't have allowed them to score," continued the Southwestern coach. "That's just things collectively that we've got to get better on, and those are the things that we talk about at practice every day."
Already leading the Warriors by that 3-2 score at the intermission, Pulaski County came out of the gate in the second half and took things right at the Warriors.
Rixon's club dominated play in the second frame, spurred on by Rader.
The PC senior tallied three goals in the second frame, and his last one came with 20:06 remaining in the contest, which gave PC at that juncture a very comfortable 6-2 lead over the Warriors.
"A rival game is always tough, and it's especially tough when it's the first game of the season, and they've (Southwestern) already got two games under their belts," pointed out Rixon. "But, our kids handled it, and I am very proud of some of the things that we got done tonight. Now, it's on to the next game which is Casey County."
As for coach McBride, although he was disappointed in the final outcome, the Warrior coach saw some things that his team did which was positive -- things he said his club can work on moving forward, and learn from the setback.
"You know I am very proud that after Tyson (Absher) scored those three goals in just over a minute there in the first half, we didn't fold, but we kept fighting and playing hard," pointed out McBride.
"Unlike the first half, I thought we came out in the second half and tried to play a little 'Boom Ball', and we have to know that we just can't do that," added the SWHS coach. "We're disappointed with the loss, but it's early -- it's the end of just the first week of the season, and I know our kids will keep working, and we'll get better."
The Maroons return to action on Thursday night, as PC will travel to Somerset to square off against the Briar Jumpers at 7:30 p.m. in an early-season showdown inside the 47th District.
Southwestern meanwhile will get back into action tonight, on the road at Glasgow.
