Maroons rally to down Warriors

The Pulaski County Maroons picked up a huge 12th Region victory over Lincoln County earlier this week.
John Fraley and the Maroons garnered another a big regional win last night at PC Gym, tallying a 69-64 over a solid Southwestern Warrior ball club.
The Maroons jumped out to a double-digit lead over Southwestern in the early minutes, but Chris Baker’s Warriors clawed back to take the lead in the second half. However, Pulaski would pull away in the final quarter to tally their third straight win over Southwestern.
With the five-point victory last night, Pulaski moved to 14-3 overall on the season. Southwestern, meanwhile, fell to 11-8 on the year with the loss.
Pulaski started the game firing on all cylinders, opening the game with an 11-0 run over the Warriors. After being held scoreless for the first three and a half minutes of the ballgame, Southwestern got on the board with a pair of free-throws from Hunter Coffey.
The Maroons widened the gap to ten points at 15-5 on the strength of back-to-back baskets by KJ Combs. The Warriors roared back to cut the lead to 15-13 thanks to a pair of treys from Cole Dysinger, but a last-second basket from Zach Travis gave Pulaski a 17-13 advantage at the end of the first period.
Things would close in the second period between the two county schools. Southwestern outscored the Maroons, 16-14, in the second quarter to lessen the Pulaski lead to 31-29 at the intermission.
The third stanza saw the Warriors outscore Pulaski by an 18-16 margin, knotting the contest up at 47-47 heading into the final period. Combs paced the Maroons with nine points in the quarter, while Dysinger tallied nine points and Brayden Sims chipped in with six points.
Pulaski and Southwestern traded baskets in the early portion of the fourth period, which tallied the score up at 51 apiece. The Maroons then gained a five-point advantage to make the score 57-52.
The Warriors would cut the Pulaski lead to four points at one time over the course of the remainder of the contest, but the Maroons would seal the deal at the charity stripe to move their winning streak to four games in a row.
For the Maroons, Combs led all scorers with 19 points, while Travis chimed with 17 points and Colton Fraley finished in double figures with 11 points. Dysinger (18 points) and Sims (17 points) were the only Warrior players to reach double figures.
Southwestern will return to action this evening when they will host Tates Creek at the Wigwam at 7:30 p.m. The Maroons will face Clay County on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. at PC Gym.
PULASKI COUNTY 69, SOUTHWESTERN 64
SW 13 16 18 17 - 64
PC 17 14 16 22 - 69
SOUTHWESTERN (11-8): Dysinger 18, Sims 17, Eastham 9, Wood 6, Jones 5, Coffey 4, Smith 3, McKee 2
PULASKI COUNTY (14-3): Combs 19, Travis 17, Fraley 11, Oaks 8, Bates 8, Sloan 4, Williams 2
