It was homecoming night at Pulaski County High School as the Maroons hosted Whitley County on Friday. The Maroons seemed to be powered by the energy that was abound at the stadium, as they dominated the Colonels throughout the game and would eventually win 55-13 in a game that was never really that close.
Senior Chandler Godby got the game started quickly, as he would return the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown. A missed extra point after, and Pulaski would lead early 6-0.
The Maroons would have big plays on defense by seniors Jerricho Dixon and Layton Abbott to force a 4th down for the Colonels on their first possession. After a partially blocked punt, Pulaski would have a short field. Following an eight-yard rush by sophomore Ethan Idlewine, senior quarterback Brysen Dugger found sophomore receiver Harris Denmyer for a 22-yard touchdown pass, putting the Maroons up 13-0.
Pulaski would soon get the ball back again, and following another great return by Godby, Dugger would find Godby for the first time in the game for a 19-yard touchdown, putting the Maroons up 19-0 early in the first quarter. That would also be the score after one quarter of play.
Two straight fumbles would follow for Whitley County to begin the 2nd quarter, with the Maroons recovering the 2nd one in the end zone after several quality rushes by the Colonels’ offense.
Senior Kendall Jackson of Whitley County stepped up briefly on defense, as he produced a sack that lost the Pulaski offense nine yards, setting the Maroons up with a tough third down conversion. However, the Dugger and Godby connection proved fruitful once again, as the two combined for a 43-yard touchdown to put Pulaski up 26-0.
Following a reception by freshman Shane Parker of Whitley, the Colonels would fumble the ball away to Pulaski once again. Dugger would then call his own number, as he scrambled for an 8-yard quarterback keeper, giving the Maroons yet another touchdown and putting the home team up 33-0 with less than two minutes to go before halftime.
Whitley County would then give the Maroons a bit of their own medicine, as senior Sam Haynes had a kick off return of 97 yards for their first touchdown of the night, with the score now 33-7.
It wouldn’t be long before the Maroons would find the end zone again though, as Dugger connected with Jalen Wooldridge from 42 yards out to give the Maroons one more score before halftime. This was also Wooldridge’s first touchdown of his career. Dugger would then run in a two-point conversion to put the Maroons up 41-7. The Colonels did have one last chance to score in the first half, but a sack by junior Trey Hornsby would end that chance, as the two teams went into the break.
Whitley County would receive the second half kickoff and they did not waste any time getting some points, as Parker would run straight up the middle and sprint away from the defense, rushing 75 yards for the touchdown. Following an extra point miss from the Colonels, they would trail 41-13.
Godby would keep the Pulaski County offense moving on their next drive, as he would have three receptions totaling 38 yards. However, Dugger would eventually be picked off in the end zone by junior Jaxon Storms, giving the Colonels the ball back.
The Maroons would eventually get the ball back, and following some solid runs by Dugger, sophomore Ryan Anderson, and junior Cody Nichols, they found themselves in scoring position once again. Dugger would be able to find Denmyer for the 2nd time in the game, this one from 13 yards out, to put the Maroons on top 48-13 with about five minutes left to go in the quarter.
Abbott would come up with a stop on 4th down on Whitley County’s next drive, giving the ball back to Pulaski in favorable field position once again. Idlewine would then have a rush for 35 yards all the way down to the goal line, with Idlewine then proceeding to rush the ball in for the one-yard touchdown. Another extra point later and the Maroons were leading comfortably 55-13 with just over a minute left in the third quarter.
To begin the fourth quarter, senior Aiden Wesley came up with a sack to force the Colonels to punt the ball away. The Maroons would then send their subs in for the rest of the game, as this one was basically over. As the two teams possessed the ball, the time just kept draining off the clock, with Pulaski County eventually winning as the buzzer sounded 55-13.
Pulaski had 194 passing yards to Whitley County’s 15, but the Colonels did out-rush the Maroons 196-131. Brysen Dugger went 13-19 for the Maroons with 196 yards passing and five touchdowns, as well as 28 yards rushing and one additional touchdown. Ethan Idlewine contributed 48 yards on the ground along with one touchdown on four attempts. Chandler Godby had 94 yards receiving with two touchdowns, with Harris Denmyer also catching two touchdowns along with having 52 yards receiving.
Junior quarterback for Whitley County Tye Hamblin went 1-7 on passing attempts with 10 yards. Shane Parker had 85 yards rushing on 10 attempts, along with one touchdown. Senior Mason Croley had one reception for 10 yards.
Pulaski improves to 5-1 and will next travel to South Laurel next Friday, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Whitley County falls to 1-4 and will next travel to Collins next Friday with game time set for 7:30 p.m.
