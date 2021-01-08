Maroons roll past Southwestern to pick up win

After falling at Lincoln County earlier in the week, the Pulaski County Maroons were in dire need of a win on Friday night, as arch-rival Southwestern rolled into the PC Gym with a 1-0 mark on the season.
Pulaski County needed a win for sure, and John Fraley's club certainly played like it.
Zach Travis scored nine of his 19 points in the first quarter of play -- a quarter that saw the Maroons bully their way into the lane for easy buckets, while pushing the tempo at a young Southwestern team for some fast break layups.
Thanks to a quick start out of the gate by PC -- leading the Warriors by a 17-point margin at the end of the first quarter at 25-8 -- Fraley and crew rolled to an 88-65 win over the Warriors, putting Tuesday night's loss to the Patriots in the rear view mirror.
"It was good to get in here and play and get a win, especially after Tuesday night when we didn't play as well at Lincoln County as we wanted to," pointed out coach Fraley after the win.
"It was a good win, and we did a lot of good things tonight, but man we've got a lot of things we need to work on," continued the PC head coach. "This is a process, and in the microwave society we're in, we want it right now. We've got to remember that it's not going to be overnight."
For Fraley's counterpart -- Southwestern head coach Chris Baker -- thanks to PC's hot start out of the gate, his club had to play from behind for much of the night. However, the Warriors refused to go away, showing some grit and determination.
Falling behind Pulaski County by as much as 25 points in the third quarter, the Warriors went on a 10-0 mini run, cutting the PC lead down to 58-43 with 1:55 remaining in the third period, forcing Fraley to call a timeout.
Coming out of that stoppage of play, it would be the Maroons turn, ending the quarter on a 10-0 run, taking a 68-43 advantage into the fourth quarter of play.
For coach Baker, it was a night when his young club got hurt by Pulaski County's physicality in the paint, as well as his own team's lapses in transition defense, allowing the Maroons to get several layups in the contest -- with about a half dozen of the wide open variety, with no defenders around.
"We played a very talented, big, strong, and physical team, and they just exerted that physicality on us," lamented Baker, after his club fell to 1-1 on the young season with the setback.
"I give them (Pulaski County) a lot of credit tonight, because they just put their head down and went to the rim, because they knew they could," added the Southwestern coach. "Pulaski County has a lot of experience and I think that showed tonight. I thought our inexperience really glared, and we knew that we would have some of those kind of growing pains this year. I saw some good things in the second half, and I thought we came out and really competed."
With six minutes left in the contest, Southwestern trimmed the deficit down to 68-53, thanks to some hot shooting off the bench.
Freshman guard Indred Whitaker gave the Warriors a big boost by hitting three, three-point baskets and scoring 11 points off the Warriors bench.
Andrew Jones contributed 22 points to lead Southwestern in scoring in the loss, while Evan Smith would chip in with 14 points, but it would not be enough, as PC would open the gap once again to over 20 points coming down the stretch, going on to post the 88-65 victory.
KJ Combs had a monster night for the Maroons by scoring a game-high 23 points, while ripping down 10 rebounds. Zach Travis added 19 points for the victorious Maroons, while Barek Williams also had a double-double, scoring 18 points and pulling down 10 boards.
Both teams will return to action on Saturday at Southwestern High School, taking part in the Iron Warrior Classic.
Pulaski County will start the action at 2 p.m. by facing Pike County Central, while the Warriors will play in the nightcap around 7:30 p.m. by hosting Frankfort.
SW 8 15 20 22 - 65
PC 25 17 26 20 - 88
Southwestern - Jones 22, Smith 14, Whitaker 11, Meece 7, Meadows 6, Maybrier 3, Farler 2.
Pulaski County - Combs 23, Travis 19, Williams 18, Sloan 9, Lancaster 8, Bertram 3, Dugger 3, Polston 3, Coomer 2.
