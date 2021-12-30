Maroons roll to 15th straight win

The Pulaski County High School boys basketball team rolled to their 15th straight win of the season and swept their second straight holiday tourney. The Maroons won all three of their games in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic, thanks to their 92-49 drubbing of Russell County on Wednesday.
In their win over Russell County, senior Gavin Stevens led the Maroons with a game-high 18 points and three treys. Zach Travis scored 12 points and Cayden Lancaster added 11 points.
Caleb Sloan scored nine points. Jace Frye and Jaylen Wooldridge scored eight points each. Cam Hargis scored seven points, Carson Fraley scored six points, Will Blankenship scored five points, and Channer Sears scored four points. Bryson Dugger and Ben Dalton scored two points each.
Pulaski County (15-0) will host Lincoln County on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
