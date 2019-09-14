Maroons roll to another tough road win

LEXINGTON -- The Pulaski County Maroons (3-1) picked up their third consecutive road victory Friday with a convincing 28-7 come-from-behind win over Henry Clay (0-3) in Lexington.
The Pulaski defense came up huge in the win.
After allowing the Blue Devils to take a 7-0 1st quarter lead on the strength of an 11-play, 79-yard scoring drive, the Maroons' defensive unit completely dominated the game from that point on.
Pulaski held the Blue Devils to only 68 total yards the next three and a half quarters.
With the Maroons offense struggling to get anything going, it was the special teams unit that got Pulaski on the board in the first half.
With just under six minutes to go in the half, Henry Clay was forced to punt.
The snap from center sailed over punter Graham Wald's head and into the end zone. Under pressure, Walt tried to kick the ball out of bounds on the left side but miss hit it. As the ball rolled around in the end zone, Tristan Cox outfought two Henry Clay players for the ball and recovered it for a Pulaski touchdown.
Jaxson McAlpin's PAT tied the game at 7-7.
The special teams unit came through once again on PC's next possession when punter Jacob Shepherd picked up a 15-yard gain on a fake punt from midfield to keep the drive alive,
With second life, the Maroons offense, which was limited to only two possessions and eight plays in the first quarter, finally got going.
Quarterback Drew Polston raced 22 yards on a keeper and Cox bulled his way up the middle fore five yards to give the Maroons a first and goal at the 8-yard line.
Polston then hit Oakes in the corner of the end zone with an 8-yard touchdown pass to put Pulaski on top for good. McAlpin's PAT gave PC a 14-7 lead at the half.
The Pulaski defense set the tone for the second half on Henry Clay's first possession of the half.
After holding PC on a fourth down, the Blue Devils took over at the Maroons' 39-yard line but could mount no offense at all and gave the ball back to Pulaski near field.
From there, Polston and company wasted no time in adding to their lead.
After a pa ir of runs by Polston and a pass to Jake Sloan, Polston juked his way through the Henry Clay defense for a 22-yard carry to give the Maroons a first down at the 10-yard line.
On the next play, Polston hit Oakes for a 10-yard score and McAlpin made it 21-7 with a PAT with 3:19 left in the quarter.
Pulaski put the game away with a 2-yard Polston to Sloan touchdown pass with just more than four minutes remaining to round out the scoring at 28-7.
On the night, the Maroons finished with 266 total yards of offense, 34 carries for 151 yards on the ground and 19-26 passes for 116 yards ant three TDs through the air.
Henry Clay manage only 147 total yards on the night, 61 yards rushing and 86 through the air.
Cox had a big night, finishing with 11 carries for 66 yards and two catches for 18 yards to go along with the special teams touchdown.
Sloan had 12 catches for 72 yards and a touchdown and Oakes added four catches for 29 yards and a pair of scores.
Polston led all Pulaski rushers with 13 carries for 73 net yards. He also was 19-26 through the air for 116 yards and three touchdowns.
After opening the season with four straight road games, the Maroons finally get a home game next week when they host Madison Southern at 7:30 p.m.
