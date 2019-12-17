Maroons roll to win over Wayne County

The Pulaski County Maroons basketball team took a lead over the Wayne County Cardinals early and did not give it up once throughout the game to finish on top 80-59 last night at Pulaski.
The Maroons opened the game hot and kept consistent throughout on both sides of the ball. They started off with a 9-2 run featuring a pair of inside buckets by sophomore forward Caleb Sloan, and a layup and three pointer by junior guard K.J. Combs.
A little bit later in the first quarter, Pulaski had another run, this time 11-2. It started off with senior guard Colton Fraley getting a steal and easy layup on the other end.
Following Fraley’s layup, the Maroons took off with it. First, Combs put in another inside basket, then Fraley dished out a pass to Sloan for an effortless mid-range jumper.
Sophomore guard Zach Travis helped keep the run going with a steal and assist to Combs on a layup. Then, Sloan returned the favor to Fraley with an assist on an uncontested three ball that put the Maroons up 20-6 late in the first period.
The Cardinals tried to get their offense going inside the paint but just struggled to do so throughout the first period, and Pulaski led 20-9 heading into the second period.
The Maroons continued to pass the ball around efficiently at the start of the second quarter. First, Travis assisted Fraley on a mid-range shot, then junior forward Dalton Bertram dished one to Combs inside the paint, and another to freshman Barek Williams behind the arch.
Midway through the second, Wayne began to close the gap on Pulaski after they began connected on several three pointers.
The three balls came from seniors Thomas Spencer, Reese Sexton, and Bryson Tucker. Tucker’s was the last of the three and cut the Maroon lead to six points at 31-25.
Just before halftime, senior guard Garrett Heath knocked down a buzzer beater three point shot to put the Maroons up 38-25 heading into the break.
Combs was a workhorse for Pulaski during the first half and went into halftime leading his team in scoring with 15 points already.
After the break, Sexton opened up the second half with a very deep three point shot for the Cardinals. The shot cut the Maroon lead to ten points. Later in the period, he hit another one that left Pulaski on top 43-34.
Following Sexton’s second three-point basket, the Maroons turned it on and put their lead into double figures again with an inside shot by Heath, and a pair of baskets by Fraley.
At the end of the of the third quarter, Heath drained his second buzzer beater of the night, this time to put Pulaski up 55-43 heading into the final period.
In the fourth period, the Maroons were ruthless and racked up the points, while doing a good job at shutting down the Cardinals on the other end.
Late in the fourth quarter, Travis got the crowd on their feet with a steal followed by a one-handed slam on the fast break.
After Travis’s dunk, he powered his way inside for back to back buckets, and then Combs got an inside shot that closed the game with the Maroons ahead 80-59.
Although Pulaski’s entire group played a great game, the top performer of the night has to go to Colton Fraley. Fraley stayed consistent throughout the game on both sides of the ball and led the Maroons in scoring with 21 points.
The victory advanced the Maroons to 5-1 on the season and they will be back in action Saturday where they will face off with the Campbellsville Eagles at home in one of the M&W Shootout games.
