Maroons searching for district and regional titles

The Pulaski County Maroons are accustomed to winning district tournament titles and making a solid run at a regional crown year after year.
Last season -- despite the top record inside the 12th Region at 25-7 -- John Fraley's club did neither.
For the first time since taking over the Pulaski County basketball program four years ago, John Fraley's Maroons did not finish atop the 47th District last season, falling to arch-rival Somerset in the tourney final 80-69.
A little over a week later, PC's season came to an abrupt end, falling to West Jessamine in the semi final round of the 12th Regional Tournament 82-68. That was a tough way to see it all end, when expectations for much of the season were through the roof for coach Fraley and company.
Despite the fact that a host of talented players are gone from last year's team due to graduation -- Colton Fraley, Garrett Heath, Logan Bates, and Grant Oaks -- the cupboard is certainly not bare in the land of maroon and white for the upcoming season.
Pulaski County has seniors KJ Combs and Dalton Bertram back this season, as well as arguably, the top two juniors in the 12th Region in Zach Travis and Caleb Sloan.
Throw in Barek Williams -- who had a senstational freshman season last year -- along with guys like Drew Polston, Jase Frye, Cayden Lancaster, Jalen Coomer, and Brysen Dugger, and it's easy to see why Pulaski County is once again considered as a solid contender inside the 12th Region.
"KJ (Combs) and Dalton Bertram are our two seniors this year, and Dalton's a kid that has been behind Grant (Oaks) the last couple of years," Fraley remarked. "Dalton's not gotten as much time on the floor, but he's a kid that I believe is really going to come in and help us this year."
"We've got those two juniors -- Zach Travis and Caleb Sloan -- and we've got Drew Polston back out, and he's a guy that was a point guard all through middle school," continued the Pulaski County head coach. "We're excited to have him back, and then you throw all our sophomores in the mix, led by Barek (Williams) who is a guy that we're going to count on to bounce it a lot and to score."
Coach Fraley won a 12th Regional title in his first year on the job way back in the 2016-'17 season, and has a chance -- just like last year -- to win it all again this season.
So coach Fraley, what will it take to win it all this season? Like most all coaches, Fraley says for his club it all begins at the defensive end of the court.
"We have to buy in defensively first and foremost," stated Fraley. "Kids today do such a good job of developing skills through AAU, and their ability to go one on one and their offensive skill set is usually way ahead of schedule."
"We've got to defend as five this season, and take that as our identity," continued the Maroon head coach. "Our guard play has got to be solid, because Colton (Fraley) is not there to bounce it anymore. We really need to take care of the basketball and get the ball to where it needs to be."
Pulaski County opens its season on the road at Lincoln County on Tuesday night, January 5th, and that in itself just shows how trying of a year it's been in high school athletics, with schools, coaches, players, and even fans having to deal with the ever changing shut downs and delays because of Covid 19.
Fraley says his kids and coaching staff have tried to make the best of it, but he readily admits it's been a very trying and frustrating experience, sitting in the seat as a head coach of a sport.
"It has been difficult, and it's just become part of our daily lives, and you just have to deal with it," stated Fraley, in referring to trying to coach in a Covid 19 pandemic.
"As adults, we'll get through it, but it's really hard on the kids," added the PC coach. "You get them started with practice, and then you shut it down, and then you get started again, and there's no guarantee that they're not going to shut us down again. I really don't understand that 100 percent. I know we've got to follow the rules, but football started, and they kept going. I really don't understand why basketball is any different, and they keep pushing our season back. Our kids are resilient and they'll get through it, but I do worry about injuries, and the fact that we start-stop, start-stop. It's been hard, but we've dealt with it, and I think I'm on the seventh or eighth draft of my schedule for the season right now. It's definitely been a different kind of year already, and we've not even tipped it off."
As for the season itself, Fraley says he's more than ready to tip it up and get started, because he knows he's got the potential to have a very, very good basketball team this season.
He says a deep run for his club in the post season is going to be contingent on two things -- taking care of the basketball and shutting people down offensively.
"We have to buy in defensively and shut people down," stated Fraley. "Our guard play has got to be there as well, and we have to take care of the basketball. If we can do both of those things, I think we've got a chance."
Pulaski County's home opener will be on Friday night, January 8th, as the Maroons and Lady Maroons will host Southwestern in a girl-boy doubleheader at The PC Gym beginning at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.