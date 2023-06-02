The first step of the Pulaski County Maroons’ State Baseball Tournment championship quest will come on Friday night in the last game of the first round and despite the record of their opponents, it is sure to be a doozy of a contest.
Pulaski is scheduled to face off against the champions of the 2nd Region in the Henderson County Colonels. The Colonels will come into Friday night’s contest sporting an overall record of 18-17 this season. While that record may seem to indicate that the Maroons have the advantage, a deeper dive reveals that the Maroons may have their hands full.
The Colonels faced stiff competition out in the western part of the state and still managed to win 11 out of their last 17 games after beginning the first part of the season with a less than .500 record.
The top batter for Henderson County is also their top pitcher as well, that being senior Dru Meadows. The Colonels are also a senior-laden team, as they sport eight seniors on their roster and only two total underclassmen.
Meadows has a .350 batting average, along with 36 hits, 16 RBI’s and two home runs. Where Meadows truly shines though is on the mound, as the senior has a 0.91 ERA, good enough to rank him number 10 in the entire state in terms of ERA. He also has only allowed seven earned runs over the entire season and has a 7-1 record, along with having 61 strikeouts. The Maroons bats must stay hot like they were in the region tournament in order to have a chance to make it to the second round of the tournament.
The Colonels also sport two more hitters that have multiple home runs on the season in senior Brennan Cates and junior Paxton Gardner.
The Maroons will likely send either sophomore Carter Ross or senior Brysen Dugger to start the game on the mound on Friday. Ross has an ERA of 1.40 while Dugger sports an ERA of 2.33. Whoever doesn’t get the start on Friday will likely grab the start on Saturday should the Maroons advance.
Hitting is the strong suit for Pulaski and should their bats stay hot, will provide them an advantage over Henderson County despite the Colonels’ strong pitching. Three of Pulaski’s batters, those being Bryce Cowell, Mason Acton and Dugger, hit at or above .350 at the plate. Add in Aiden Wesley, who won the 12th Region Tournament MVP award after being near impossible to get out at the plate, and the batting order is scary for nearly any team the Maroons could match up with.
Likely, this game will come down to which team is throwing pitches better on Friday. Head coach Kent Mayfield admits to not knowing a ton of information on Henderson County but thinks his team has prepared well for the Colonels.
“I’ve been very pleased with our focus and effort during our practices and I think we are in a good place mentally. We have very limited information on Henderson County. We know they play really hard and have had a terrific run. Everyone still playing is hot however, so it’s going to be a great game,” he expounded.
The Maroons will face off against Henderson County at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2, at Counter Clocks Field in Lexington.
