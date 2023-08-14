The Pulaski County Maroons were looking to bounce back from a defensive slugfest against Mercer County in which they lost 1-0 on Saturday, as they welcomed in the Colts of West Jessamine. The Colts had lost their first two games heading into the Saturday evening clash and someone’s losing streak had to give.
Unfortunately for the Maroons, it was the Colts that wound up winning the game, as they shut the Pulaski County offense down en route to a chippy 2-0 victory that gave the Maroons a second straight defeat.
West Jessamine had an early chance in the second minute of the game, as junior Spencer Brown had a free kick from the top of the box that was deflected by Pulaski’s senior goalkeeper Gavin Lawson. Pulaski followed with their first attempt of the game off a free kick from junior Dilan Perez in the ninth minute. The Maroons then had a breakaway from junior Austin Morales in the 10th minute that almost resulted in a goal, with his shot being deflected on a dive from the sophomore goalkeeper Christian Murillo.
The Colts had a shot a minute after from Brown that was saved by Lawson before a strike in the 12th minute from junior Kaden Carson went wide of the goal. West Jessamine didn’t miss their third attempt in as many minutes however, as senior Maksym Dychenko had a free kick from the top of the box that sailed into the top left of the net past Lawson, giving the Colts the 1-0 edge early into the ball game.
Dychenko almost converted on his second goal in the 26th minute, before his strike was saved once again by Lawson, who was having an active half in the net. Pulaski had another close chance in the same minute, as a pass from sophomore Owen Lewis almost led to a converted shot. West Jessamine had another close call in the 36th minute, as a shot from sophomore Tyler Penny went just wide of the goal. A close attempt from the Maroons closed out the offense for the home team in the first half during the 37th minute, as a throw in from senior Nate Unthank led to yet another close shot opportunity. As the half wound to a close, the Maroons took a 1-0 deficit into the break.
The Maroons were everywhere on the defensive side of the field to begin the second half, as in the 45th minute Perez had a perfectly executed sliding tackle to wrestle control of the ball away from the Colts. Freshman Landon Hamilton had a bicycle kick attempt in the 49th minute that looked to be heading towards the back of the net if converted. Morales had two more close looks at the net in the 54th and 57th minutes, although they were wide and blocked by the goalkeeper respectively.
West Jessamine sophomore Joshua Granillo had a header in the 61st minute that went too high and sailed over the goal. Another shot from Dychenko followed a minute after although it was deflected over the net by Lawson. Hamilton had a free kick in the 69th minute that went over the goal, as the Maroons were hopeful to tie the game up in the final minutes.
Some bickering between the two squads filled the next several minutes, with one of West Jessamine’s players receiving a yellow card as well. However, this didn’t stop the Colts from scoring once again to put a stamp on the game. Senior Will Canup found a head on the ball during some congestion around the net to give the Colts a 2-0 lead in the 76th minute of the contest. A cross attempt by junior Leyton Bramble in the 79th minute was the last chance for Pulaski to score a goal, as a few moments later the final whistle was blown and West Jessamine prevailed by a score of 2-0, shutting out the Maroons for the second straight game.
Pulaski falls to 1-2 with the loss and the Maroons will next have a crosstown rivalry game on Tuesday as they travel to Clara Morrow Field to take on the Somerset Briar Jumpers. First kick for that contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
