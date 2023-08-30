Gavin Lawson

Pulaski County senior goalkeeper Gavin Lawson kicks the ball away from his goal during a recent game for the Maroons.

 CJ File Photo

The Maroons of Pulaski County have been searching for their offensive identity since the beginning of the season and after earning a season sweep of Casey County, they were back on the road to take on Boyle County on Tuesday. That search will have to continue, however, as the Maroons were shut out in their 4-0 loss to the Rebels.

Pulaski County senior goalkeeper Gavin Lawson had 20 saves in net and despite allowing four goals had a solid performance. Boyle County had two goals apiece from juniors Alan Wireman and Bo Little.

The Maroons fall to 3-7 for the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Corbin to take on the Redhounds. That game is scheduled to get underway at 8 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you