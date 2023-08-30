The Maroons of Pulaski County have been searching for their offensive identity since the beginning of the season and after earning a season sweep of Casey County, they were back on the road to take on Boyle County on Tuesday. That search will have to continue, however, as the Maroons were shut out in their 4-0 loss to the Rebels.
Pulaski County senior goalkeeper Gavin Lawson had 20 saves in net and despite allowing four goals had a solid performance. Boyle County had two goals apiece from juniors Alan Wireman and Bo Little.
The Maroons fall to 3-7 for the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Corbin to take on the Redhounds. That game is scheduled to get underway at 8 p.m.
