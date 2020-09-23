Maroons shut out Southwestern, 6-0 

The Pulaski County High School boys soccer team set the tone right away in their 6-0 win against their cross town rivals, the Southwestern High School Warriors, on Tuesday night at PCHS.
Within the first ten seconds of the game, senior Jaxon Gambill stole the ball away from the Warriors, dribbled deep into Southwestern territory and shot in a perfect goal just out of reach of Southwestern freshman goalkeeper Gavin Lawson.
Despite going down 1-0 in just nine seconds, for a while, Lawson kept the Maroons from increasing their lead. Senior Nick Boyd, senior Chris Daulton, and sophomore Henry Gillum each attempted shots that were saved by Lawson before the midway point of the first period.
Later in the period, Southwestern took their first attempt and it was a long one by senior Andrew Stringer, but the shot was intercepted by senior Maroon goalkeeper Riley Howell.
Less than a minute after Stringer's attempt, Gambill nearly put in another goal on a corner kick attempt, but his shot was knocked out by Lawson.
However, with just over eleven minutes left in the first period, Gambill smashed in his second goal of the night off an assist from sophomore Nate Robinson to give the Maroons a 2-0 lead.
Just over a minute after Gambill sent in his second goal of the night, Gambill assisted Daulton who sent in a goal to the left side of the net off of a corner kick.
With just thirty seconds left in the first half, the Warriors took their closest shot attempt of the half. Senior John Noyola sent a perfect pass down the left side of the field to sophomore Caleb Lewis. Lewis dribbled inside the box and sent a hard kick towards the left side of the net, but Howell saved it and keep Southwestern off the scoreboard.
After the break, the game shifted more to the defensive side. Both teams struggled to make runs at the net for the first half of the second period.
Gambill broke the scoring silence and got the hat trick with just under seventeen minutes left in the second half when he took a pass from Daulton, sent a shot that was deflected back to him by Lawson, and booted it in off the deflection to put Pulaski up 4-0.
Soon after, senior Juan Contrares took an attempt that was saved by Howell.
With just under fifteen minutes left in the second period, Gillum dribbled forward and shot in a long goal into the left corner of the net to put his Maroons up 5-0.
Southwestern made another great run at the net late in the second that ended with Noyola taking a powerful shot towards the left side of the net, but Howell made a diving save to once again keep the Pulaski shut out alive.
With eleven and a half minutes left in the game, senior Alex Niev was given a penalty kick opportunity inside the box, and nailed it in just out of reach of Lawson to give the game its final score of 6-0.
"We dominated in the midfield, but need to improve the play on the ground," said Pulaski head coach Darrell McGahan. "Second half energy dropped and we can't do that and continue to finish out games. Overall I'm proud of the effort. Need to recover and get ready for Madison Southern on Saturday."
The win by the Maroons put them at 3-2 on the season and they will face the Casey County Rebels, who they beat 10-0 in their last bout, Thursday at Liberty. Then the team will face the Madison Southern Eagles on the road on Saturday. The loss dropped the Southwestern Warriors to 1-5 on the season and they will be back in action Thursday, where they will face the Somerset Christian Cougars at home.
