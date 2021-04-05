Maroons shutout Wayne County

Monday night at Pulaski, the Maroons baseball team shut out the Wayne County Cardinals at 6-0.
Senior Kaleb Adams pitched six innings for the Maroons and allowed just three hits and two walks, with five strikeouts. Freshman Trey Hornsby closed the game and got the win with three strikeouts and one walk in the seventh inning.
On the other side, starting pitcher Jayden Keith struggled and allowed five runs, seven hits, and five walks, with just one strikeout in his three innings. Malachi Brown relieved Keith and allowed one run and two hits, with two strikeouts in his three innings pitched.
The Maroons began the night hot on offensive with five runs in the first three innings.
In the opening inning, with two outs, sophomore Chance Todd and junior Aiden Wesley got back to back hits. First Todd singled to centerfield, then Wesley sent Todd home with a fly ball double in between the centerfielder and the left fielder.
Later in the inning, sophomore Brysen Dugger sent Wesley home with a pop fly single to left field. The second run gave Pulaski a 2-0 lead in the first.
In the bottom of the second with two runners on base, Todd shot a ground ball to left field to send home Adams, who walked earlier in the inning. Then, sophomore Brady Cain sent junior Owen Alexander, who singled earlier in the inning, home with a sacrifice fly to left field to give Pulaski a 4-0 lead.
With two outs in the bottom of the third, the Maroons added another run with a line drive single to left field by Adams that sent home sophomore Barek Williams, who singled earlier in the inning.
After three quiet innings, the Maroons got back to back singles from Williams and Adams, and Alexadner sent Williams home for the second time with a sacrifice fly to left field.
With one last chance on offense for the Cardinals, Hornsby crushed their hopes with three strikeouts in the top of the seventh to give his Maroons a 6-0 victory.
The win gave Pulaski a 4-1 record on the season and they will face the 3-1 Corbin Redhounds tonight on the road. Wayne dropped to 3-2 and will face the undefeated Rockcastle Rockets tonight at home.
PC - 221 001 0 - 6 9 2
WC - 000 000 0 - 0 3 0
2B - Wesley (PC). RBI - Adams, Alexander, Cain, Dugger, Todd, Wesley (PC).
