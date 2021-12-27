Maroons stay perfect, move to 13-0 on season

With a perfect, 12-0 record on the season heading into Monday night's opening round of the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic, the Pulaski County Maroons hadn't faced much adversity on the court this season.
On Monday night against Fern Creek, John Fraley's club was staring at a big-time dose of adversity, and then some.
Early in the second half, the Tigers had raced out to their biggest lead of the night over PC at 56-39, and was making it look easy against the Maroons.
But, as has been the case all season long, Pulaski County found a way to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat at crunch time with the game on the line.
Fraley and company put forth a furious second half rally, got a game-high, 24 points -- 19 in the second half -- from Gavin Stevens, and took advantage of two late technical fouls against the Fern Creek bench, to come away with a come from behind, 79-69 victory over the Tigers.
With the win, the Maroons improved to 13-0 on the season, but it certainly did not come easy at all on this particular night.
"We dug ourselves quite a hole there, and I told the guys we had to have the deficit under five heading into the fourth quarter, and we got there," pointed out a very happy and relieved coach John Fraley immediately following the game.
"Once we went to the zone, that was a major difference tonight in this game," Fraley added. "We just couldn't keep them in front of us in the first half, and we started out in the second half the same way, so we went to the zone. We did a good job of crowding them, and we did a good job of rebounding out of the zone, which is always good."
Down by that 56-39 margin with just under six minutes left to go in the third period of play, Pulaski County switched from its man to man defense, and went to a 2-3 zone, and Fern Creek's momentum and easy baskets came to a screeching halt.
Pulaski County went on a big-time run -- 15-3 to be exact -- and it was Stevens and Zach Travis that led the way back from the dead for PC.
That duo would score 19 of the Maroons' 20 points in the third stanza, and heading into the fourth quarter, coach Fraley and crew were only down by three points -- 59-56.
Early on, Pulaski County's woes were two fold: Fern Creek was simply killing the Maroons with drives to the basket for easy scores, and PC was throwing the ball all over the gymnasium.
The Maroons had 20 turnovers for the contest, but nine of those came in the first quarter of play, and 14 of those miscues were committed by PC in the first half -- a half that saw the Maroons go into the intermission facing a 44-34 deficit to Fern Creek.
Camren Trice paced the Tigers with 17 points in the opening half of play, while Jaden Schooler tallied 15 of his team-high 23 points in the first half. Pulaski County's Cayden Lancaster helped keep the Maroons close in the first half, scoring 17 of his 20 points over the game's first two quarters.
"I think when we went to the zone in the third quarter, it kind of made them (Fern Creek) stop and think a little bit, and they weren't just able to put their head down and go to the rim," pointed out Fraley.
"I probably should have gone to the zone a little earlier than that, but sometimes you get a little stubborn," continued the PC head coach. "Once we got them out of the lane, we started forcing them to try to make some shots from the outside, and on top of that, we started doing a much better job of taking care of the basketball in the second half."
Caleb Sloan -- held scoreless over the game's first three quarters -- breathed life into Pulaski County at crunch time in the game's most critical moments. The PC senior scored all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter of play, and his three-point basket midway through the fourth period gave the Maroons their first lead since the first quarter over the Tigers at 62-60.
A few minutes later, another basket by Sloan tied things up at 64-64. After a Fern Creek basket, Gavin Stevens had a putback to tie things up for the final time at 66-66, and that's when things hit the proverbial fan.
A Fern Creek assistant coach was assessed a technical foul, and Stevens made both free throws for a 68-66 Pulaski County lead. During that stoppage of play with Stevens at the charity stripe, head coach James Schooler III was hit with a technical foul as well, and Stevens made two more free throws.
Sloan then added another bucket after a PC stop to extend the lead out to 72-66, and after another Maroon stop, Lancaster scored, extending the PC lead out to 74-66 with 1:06 remaining in the contest.
At that point, the Maroons had this one well in hand.
Pulaski County was led by Stevens with a game-high 24 points, while Lancaster added 20 points, Travis notched 17 points, and Sloan finished with 11 points -- all scored in the fourth quarter during the Maroons' comeback.
PC will return to action on Tuesday night in the tournament at 7 p.m., taking on Mt. Healthy Ohio.
