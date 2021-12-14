Maroons stay undefeated with win over Wayne County

Coming into the night with a perfect 6-0 record on the season so far, the Pulaski County Maroons returned to action on Tuesday Night at PC Gym, where they hosted the Cardinals of Wayne County, a region 12 opponent who also has hopes of competing for a region championship this season, who came into the game with a 3-1 record on the season. With their previous 2 games on the road resulting in blowouts, Pulaski had all the positive momentum on both offense and defense they could possibly ask for. The Maroons capitalized on this, and using a very solid 3rd quarter, defeated the Cardinals pretty comfortably 76-57, with the Maroons leading almost the entire game.
The Wayne County Cardinals had the first points of the game about a minute or so into the game, as Kendall Phillips hit both of his free throws as he was fouled on a shooting attempt. Pulaski answered back seconds later with a 3-point basket from Gavin Stevens, off of an assist from Carson Fraley. The 2 teams traded baskets through the middle of the quarter (Pulaski had points from Cayden Lancaster (4) and Zach Travis (a 3-pointer, his first of 4 on the night), while Wayne added points from Antajuan Dumphord (2), Gage Gregory (2), and Kendall Phillips (2)) as Pulaski led 10-8. Then, to end the first quarter of play, Pulaski went on a 7-4 run to take a 17-12 lead into the 2nd quarter (off of points from Caleb Sloan (2), Travis (3), and Stevens (2)).
The Maroons started on a bit of a streak at the beginning of the 2nd quarter, as they quickly found themselves ahead 25-14 courtesy of points from Jace Frye (2), Stevens (4), and Sloan (2). The Cardinals then had a slight advantage the rest of the quarter, outscoring Pulaski by 2 (14-12) the rest of the way through the half as the Maroons led 37-28 going into the locker room.
The Cardinals were paced here by K. Phillips (4 points), Kayden Phillips (3 points), Mason Burchett (2 points off of a good drive to the rim), and Gregory (5 points, including a huge buzzer beating 3 to end the half from a few steps above halfcourt), while the Maroons were led here by Travis (6 points), Frye (2 points), Fraley (2 points), and Sloan (2 points).
The 3rd quarter is where the Maroons really showed their dominance on both sides of the basketball, as they went on a 16-5 run throughout the quarter to take a commanding 20 point lead into the final quarter of action (53-33). The Maroons were led through this huge run by great play from Lancaster (4 points and a steal), Sloan (5 points), Stevens (5 points, 1 assist, and 2 steals), and Travis (2 points and 1 steal). The Cardinals added points from Burchett (2 off of an offensive rebound and tip-in) and Kendall Phillips (3).
With the game pretty much decided at this point, the Maroons could have let their foot off the gas so to speak, but they continued to battle with the Cardinals. Midway through the 4th quarter, the Cardinals cut the lead to 60-46 courtesy of a 13-7 run, which included points from Burchett (5), Gregory (2), Kendall Phillips (1), and Kayden Phillips (a 2-point jump shot with an and-1 for 3), while Pulaski added points from Sloan (3), Travis (2), and Stevens (2 points off of a steal and a runaway dunk which looked absolutely fantastic live).
Pulaski County would then go on a 16-11 run the rest of the way through the game to take home a 76-57 win over the Cardinals of Wayne County. Pulaski would get points on this run from Sloan (2), Travis (2 points, who finished an alley-oop off the backboard from a wonderful pass from Fraley), Fraley (4, plus an assist and rebound), Stevens (3), and Frye (5). Wayne would add points from Burchett (5), Kendall Phillips (3), Kayden Phillips (1), and Gregory (2).
After the game, Wayne County's legendary coach Rodney Woods had this ringing endorsement for the Maroons, "Pulaski is way too strong physically for us. They shoot it well and rebound strong. They will be tough to be come March." I tend to agree with this sentiment, as they already look in top form, although there is certainly always room for improvement.
The Maroons improve to 7-0 on the season, and were led in scoring by Gavin Stevens (19 points, which led all scorers), Zach Travis (18 points, including 4 3-pointers), and Caleb Sloan (16 points).
The Maroons next game is on Friday, Dec. 17, where they will play host to a cross town foe in the Briar Jumpers of Somerset (2-4) as part of a girls/boys double-header, tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM that night following the conclusion of the girls game. The Wayne County Cardinals fall to 3-2 on the year, and their next game will be Friday, Dec. 17, as they will play host to the Hornets of Metcalfe County (4-1), and tip-off for that game is also scheduled for 7:30 PM.
