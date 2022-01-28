Maroons still perfect at 21-0

In the rematch against arch-rival Somerset on Friday night, the Pulaski County Maroons were about as cold as the snow and ice outside The Briar Patch from behind the three-point line.
However, that's about the only area where John Fraley's club struggled in Friday's encounter between these two 47th District rivals.
The undefeated and fifth-ranked Maroons got a game-high 17 points from Gavin Stevens and 14 points off the bench from Cayden Lancaster, as Fraley and Pulaski County moved to a perfect, 21-0 on the season with an impressive, 64-37 victory over Somerset.
"I told the guys before we came out tonight and all week at practice that you have to exceed effort and intensity in this game," pointed out Fraley, after watching his club also move to 5-0 in district play with the win over the Briar Jumpers. "I told the guys if we could do that, everything else would take care of itself."
"I thought we came out and played hard and guarded them hard, and only gave them six points in the first quarter," added the Pulaski County head coach. "We didn't shoot the ball well tonight, and that's an area we continue to work on. Some nights we do shoot it well, and some nights we don't, but we just keep going at it and keep working."
Pulaski County took control of things from the outset, racing out to a quick, 8-2 lead over Somerset, and never looked back.
The Maroons had already built a 15-point bulge by the end of the first quarter, leading the Jumpers 21-6, and it was Stevens and Lancaster leading the way for PC, with each wing scoring six points in the opening stanza.
Both clubs struggled offensively in the second quarter, with each team only netting eight points, as the Maroons went in at the break with a very comfortable, 29-14 lead over Somerset.
On a bright note for the Briar Jumpers, Somerset placed 13 different players into the scoring column, but that would not be enough on a night when simply put, Ryan Young's club struggled all night long to make shots on a consistent basis.
"In the game of basketball, you can only go so long on defense and effort," lamented the first-year Somerset coach after the contest. "You've got to make some baskets, and we got the ball to where we wanted to, and our shooters had some open three's. I'm not sure how many just lipped out in the first half."
"We also missed several shots around the rim, but that's a credit to Pulaski County, because their length had an effect on us being able to finish inside," Young added.
Pulaski County padded its lead early in the second half, leading Somerset by a 46-25 margin through three quarters of play.
From that point on, this game basically turned into a jayvee contest early in the fourth quarter, as both coaches emptied their collective benches getting some younger kids some playing time.
"I thought we took care of the ball, and we got out in transition pretty good, especially early on," pointed out Fraley.
"In the second half, we were able to capitalize on a few hoops, and for the most part, we didn't turn the ball over and we played well defensively."
Meanwhile, Somerset fell to 7-12 with the loss to PC, and was led in scoring by Indred Whitaker who tallied five points for the Briar Jumpers.
In two meetings this season against the Maroons, Somerset has fallen to PC by scores of 71-34 and Friday night's 64-37 tally, but Young says the goal is to hopefully face his team's arch-rival in a little over three weeks in the 47th District Basketball Tournament which will be held at Casey County High School.
"As coaches, sometimes I think we tend to over-analyze a lot of stuff, but really the game can be simple with rebounding, defense, and putting the ball in the hole," stated Young. "I was proud of our kids and I thought we let go of the rope there in the third quarter, and kind of quit getting back defensively."
Somerset is scheduled to play at home on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. (weather permitting) against Adair County, while Pulaski County is scheduled to face Perry County Central on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. at Rockcastle County High School in the Rocket Classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.