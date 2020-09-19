Maroons survive 21-15 at Madison Southern

Most football coaches agree that offense sells tickets and defense wins games.
On Saturday afternoon, Pulaski County's defense and special teams won a football game for the Maroons.
Simply put, Pulaski County's offense struggled big-time for the entire contest, gaining a net of only 59 total yards on 37 offensive plays.
However, thanks to a pair of 'pick 6's' in the first quarter, and a blocked punt that went for a scoop and score with just over a minute left in the game, it was Pulaski County coming back from the dead to earn a hard-fought, 21-15 at Madison Southern.
Wow, talking about snatching a victory from the jaws of defeat.
That fact, and the fact that his team played to the final horn, made Pulaski County head coach Johnny Hines a very happy coach after his club moved to 1-1 on the young season, while snapping a four-game losing skid dating all the way back to last year.
"The lesson that are football team learned there in the closing minute of the game, is that you never ever give up," stated a very happy and relieved Hines immediately following the game.
"You just never know what's going to happen until that final horn blows, and I'm very proud of our team today in the sense that they never gave up," continued the Pulaski County head coach. "That I think is what we take away from today's game. You never give up until the final horn blows and the game is over."
In a sign of things to come early on in Saturday afternoon's affair, the Pulaski County offense came out very stagnant, and had trouble moving the football.
The Maroon offense had three consecutive three and out's to begin the game, yet, at the end of the first quarter Pulaski County lead the Eagles by a 14-6 margin.
The reason? A very inspired and tenacious defense.
It all began thanks to Kaleb Adams, who intercepted a Cole Carpenter pass and raced down the sideline untouched for a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown with 8:50 remaining in the first quarter.
After a Madison Southern score that knotted things up at 6-6, it was Christian Slavey's turn to get in on the act for the Pulaski County defense.
Slavey intercepted a Carpenter pass, and he went 70 yards virtually untouched for a pick six, putting the Maroons back in front of the Eagles by a 12-6 margin, with :42 remaining in the first period.
A Kaleb Adams pass on a fake extra point play to Jacob Shepherd gave PC a 14-6 lead heading into the second quarter of play.
The only score in that second frame came on a 27-yard field goal from Walter Smith, and the Maroons went into the intermission with a 14-9 lead.
That was impressive, since the numbers at halftime were downright ugly for Pulaski County's offense.
Madison Southern outgained PC in that opening half of play by a whopping, 166-0 margin in total net yards gained on offense, yet trailed the Maroons by five points at the break.
"We just battled and battled all day today, and we finally found a way late to win the ballgame," pointed out coach Hines.
"It wasn't pretty, and we've got a lot of things we need to clean up," added the Maroon head coach. "Our team found a way to win this game, and I applaud them for that. I really don't know if there's ever been a game where we've scored two defensive touchdowns. Two pick 6's and a blocked punt for a touchdown is just a tremendous performance by our defense and special teams. Yeah, we've got some work to do on offense, but again, the thing we take away from today's game is that our guys never quit, and they played to the very end. I am extremely proud of our team for that."
Neither club scored in the third quarter, with PC still maintaining that five-point cushion, leading the Eagles by that 14-9 margin.
In the second half, the Maroons were snake-bitten by three turnovers -- a fumble by quarterback Drew Polston, and two interceptions thrown by Polston.
A Polston interception midway through the third quarter set up the Eagles with a first and 10 at the PC 21-yard line, but the Maroons defense held the Eagles out of the end zone and from scoring.
In the fourth quarter, a Polston fumble gave the Eagles the ball at the PC 26-yard line, and this time, Jon Clark's club took advantage of a short field.
A few plays later after that fumble, Cameron Holbrook scored on a two-yard run, and with the missed conversion attempt after the score, the Eagles still found themselves in front of PC for the first time of the day at 15-14 with 7:04 left in the contest
On Pulaski County's ensuing possession, the Maroons had their best drive of the day, but Polston was intercepted again with 1:30 left in the game deep in Madison Southern territory.
With all three timeouts remaining, Pulaski County stopped the Eagles and the clock on three straight runs, setting up a punt with 1:10 left in the game.
On the Eagles next play -- a punt that was the decisive play of the game -- Pulaski County's Layton Abbott broke free, and came straight up the middle to block the punt, and Jericho Dixon scooped up the ball and raced 10 yards into the end zone for a PC touchdown.
A Logan Corson extra point gave PC a 21-15 lead with just over a minute to play, helping Pulaski County dodge an 0-2 start to the season, while giving Hines and crew a thrilling, come from behind and much-needed 21-15 victory.
"There was a time there after the pick with about 1:30 left in the game, that most teams would have folded there, and you could kind of see it on some of our guys faces like, now we're beat," stated Hines.
"I'm just so proud of them that they continued to battle and never gave up," Hines added. "You never give up, regardless of where the game is at, whether it's back and forth or whatever, especially when it's close. You're always in the game, and you've got to believe that. Our kids found a way to win today, and that's what we take away from today's game."
Pulaski County will return to action next Friday night as the Maroons will have their home opener, taking on an 0-2 Whitley County squad in the district opener for both teams.
Kickoff for that game is set for 7:30 p.m. at PC Field.
PC -- 14 0 0 7 -- 21
MS -- 6 3 0 6 -- 15
RUSHING -- (PC) Polston 7-35, Cox 4-17, Abbott 5-9. (MS) Smith 4-102 TD, Adrian Jones 12-32, Holbrook 5-13 TD.
PASSING -- (PC) Polston 13-17 2 INT 34. (MS) Carpenter 12-19 2 INT 111, Woods 2-8 18.
RECEIVING -- (PC) Williams 8- -1. Shepherd 3-22. Godby 2-13. (MS) Smith 7-63, Ethridge 3-17, Bunch 2-18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.