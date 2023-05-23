MONTICELLO — The Pulaski County Maroons advanced to the second round of the 12th Region Tournament with a 4-2 come-from-behind win over 48th District champion Wayne County Tuesday in Monticello.
With the win, the Maroons advance to Wednesday’s second round to take on Boyle County, a 3-1 winner over West Jessamine on Tuesday.
Senior Brysen Dugger scattered three hits over five innings to pick up the win on the mound for the Maroons, while junior Jacob Todd tossed two scoreless innings in relief to get the save.
The Cardinals got on the board first with an unearned run in the bottom of the first inning.
Kason Pittman was hit by a pitch with one out. After Malachi Brown beat out an infield single, Dugger walked Corey Brown and Gyson Rains to plate Pittman and put the Cardinals on top 1-0.
Dugger escaped further damage by getting Jentry Keith on a fly out to center field to end the inning.
It remained that way until the third inning.
Senior Kameryn Hargis got things started for Pulaski by laying down a perfect bunt for a one out single.
Dugger then helped his own cause by lining a double to the base of the right-center field fence that easily scored Hargis from first base to tie the game at 1-1.
Dugger was left stranded when Wayne County pitcher Kason Pittman retired Brady Cain on a fly out to right field and Bryce Cowell on a ground out to first base.
After a scoreless fourth inning, the Maroons took the lead for good with three runs in the top of the fifth.
Junior Wessen Falin beat out an infield single to get things started,
Jace Frye walked and Harris loaded the bases with a single when Wayne County hight fielder Corey Brown couldn’t come up with a diving catch of a sinking line drive.
Dugger then picked up his second RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly to right field to score Falin to make it 2-1 Pulaski.
Cain followed with a bunt that scored Frye who just beat the throw to home plate from Pittman to extend the PC lead to 3-1.
Heads up base running from Harris gave the Maroons their final run of the game.
With Cowell at the plate and the Cardinals infield playing in expecting another bunt, Harris stole third base when no one covered the bag and Pittman’s throw rolled to the fence allowing him to score to make it a 4-1 game.
It remained that way until the bottom of the sixth inning when the Cardinals took advantage of some wildness from Dugger to cut the lead in half.
Dugger hit Rains with a pitch to open the inning. After retiring Gentry on a pop-up to first base, he walked pinch hitter Trevor Evans and Gregory to load the bases.
Pulaski Coach Kent Mayfield then brought Todd on in relief.
Smith grounded out to second base to score freshman courtesy runner Caleb Sargent to make cut the deficit to 4-2.
But that was as close at the Cardinals could get as, after walking Tucker to once again load the bases, Todd got out of the jam by striking out Pitman to end the scoring threat.
He closed out the game without out allowing a hit in the seventh inning.
Offensively for the Maroons, Hargis had a big night finishing with three singles and an RBI, one stolen base and a run scored.
Dugger had a double and two RBI, Wesley had a double, and Cowell and Cain each had one single.
For Wayne County, offensively, Malachi Brown had a pair of singles and a walk and Gregory had a single.
Pittman went six inning on the mound for the Cardinals, giving up 4-runs on eight hits, while striking out six batters, walking two and hitting one batter.
Parker Smith pitched one inning in relief allowing two hits and no runs while striking out one batter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.