Maroons turn in valiant effort in defeat

DANVILLE - The Pulaski County Maroons may have came into Wednesday night's semi final game of the Boy's 12th Regional Soccer Tournament against homestanding Boyle County as an underdog, but coach Nick Lewis and crew certainly didn't play like an under-manned squad against the Rebels.
However, thanks to back to back goals from Boyle County's Tristan Compton and Fain Hackney at the midway point of the first period, it was the Rebels punching their ticket to tomorrow night's title game with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over PC.
"I thought our kids came out and played their hearts out and competed as hard as they could compete tonight," stated PC assistant coach Nick Lewis, filling in for head coach Darrell McGahan who missed the game due to a death in the family.
"The first goal was just one of those things that happens, but when they scored the second goal a little over a minute later, that hurt, because now all of a sudden we're down two goals and were forced to play from behind for the rest of the game."
Compton's goal came with 23:09 remaining in the opening half giving the Rebels a 1-0 advantage. The big goal came just over a minute later, when freshman Fain Hackney tallied a score with 21:49 remaining in the first period, thanks to an assist from Caden Ferrell.
That score gave the Rebels a 2-0 cushion - a lead Boyle County Boyle County would never relinquish.
"I can't say enough about our seniors and the job they did this year," pointed out Lewis, "We had nine seniors on our team this season, and they led by example all year long. We are leaving tonight with a loss, but we're leaving with our heads held high, because we played as hard tonight as we could play. As a coach, that's all you can ask for."
Boyle County moved on to Thursday night's championship game, where the Rebels will meet up with the Somerset-West Jessamine game, which was the second contest of last night's doubleheader.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.