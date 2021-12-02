Maroons upset #5 Madison Central in OT

RICHMOND – Everyone knew the Pulaski County High School boys basketball team was going to be special this season, but on Monday night the Maroons showed just how could they could be. The Maroons took the state's fifth-ranked Madison Central High School to overtime and defeated the homestanding Indians 71-66.
Pulaski County senior Gavin Stevens scored seven of his game-high 25 points in the overtime period to secure the Maroons' overtime road win. Stevens hit three treys on the night.
The Maroons trailed 30-26 at halftime, but outscored the Indians 19 to 8 in the third quarter to take a 45-38 lead into the final stanza. Senior Zach Travis scored 10 points in the huge Maroons' third quarter run.
The Indians battled back to tie the game in regulation at 57-57. Baskets by Stevens and Cayden Lancaster, and free throws made by Carson Fraley and Kamryn Hargis allowed the Maroons to outscore Madison Central 14 to 9 in the overtime period.
Behind Gavins Stevens' game-high 25 points, Cayden Lancaster scored 16 points, Zach Travis scored 15 points, Brysen Dugger scored 7 points and Carson Fraley scored 4 points. Caleb Sloan and Kamryn Hargis scored two points each.
Pulaski County (1-0) will host West Jessamine High School on Friday, Dec. 3.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
