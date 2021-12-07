Maroons use 2nd half rally to upend McCreary

For one half at least on Tuesday night, the visiting McCreary Central Raiders hung right with Pulaski County, with the Maroons only leading the Raiders 23-21 at the intermission.
Thanks to a bucket by Trent Conatser to begin the third frame, McCreary Central and the Maroons were all knotted up in a low-scoring affair at The PC Gym at 23-23.
That's when Zach Travis and company kicked things into another gear.
The senior PC forward tallied 11 of his game-high 19 points in a decisive third quarter, and when the dust had settled, John Fraley's club had improved to 4-0 on the season with a 53-39 victory over the Raiders.
"I think it's amazing how when your intensity and your effort on the defensive side of the ball gets better, it's amazing how shots begin to fall," stated coach Fraley, in discussing his club's offensive struggles early in the game.
"You start to take better shots, then you see one or two go down, and then all of a sudden the basket seems to get bigger and bigger," continued the Pulaski County head coach. "Our length and our physicality -- we're hoping is going to be a weapon for us this year. I told the guys at halftime that we were coming out and swinging to hit home runs, instead of going for singles. I told them we were pressing and trying to be perfect, instead of going out and just relaxing a bit and playing basketball."
Relaxing and playing basketball is exactly what PC was able to do at the start of the second half.
After Conatser's basket tied things up early in the third quarter of play at 23-23, the Maroons ended the stanza on a 17-4 spurt, taking complete control of this one, leading the Raiders 40-27 headed into the fourth quarter.
And, it was Travis that was the catalyst for the Maroons in that decisive third frame.
The PC forward had 11 points in the period, along with two throw-down dunks, as the Maroons began to pull away from the Raiders. And compounding matters for head coach Wade Davis and McCreary Central, was the fact that leading scorer Kyle Stephens was sent to the bench with 3:42 remaining in the third period with his fourth personal foul.
Stephens returned to the contest to begin the final frame, but PC -- now with a ton of momentum on its side -- continued to extend the lead over the Raiders. At one point, the Maroons went up by as many as 21 points, before Fraley emptied his bench by putting some of his younger players out on the court.
"In the second half, we just started doing some of the little things," pointed out Fraley. "We started getting our hands on the ball with deflections, and we kept them (Raiders) from getting second-chance opportunities."
Early on, it was Gavin Stevens that was the catalyst for the Maroons in the first half. Stevens notched 13 of his 18 points in the opening half of play, and he did it in a variety of ways -- hitting three's, driving to the hole and finishing, as well as showing off a mid-range game.
So coach, is there a team in the 12th Region with a better pair of wings than Zach Travis and Gavin Stevens?
"Those two guys really played well for us tonight," stated Fraley. "When we get those two going like that, and then you add (Caleb) Sloan and (Cayden) Lancaster in there, we can be pretty good."
"And then when Barek (Williams) gets healthy -- we've still got some pieces that we don't even have yet -- and like I've said, we're still trying to figure out who we are and what we're doing it certain aspects of the game," added the Maroons coach. "We're still a work in progress. We've just got to keep getting better every day. That's our goal."
Kyle Stephens -- coming in with a 21.5 point per game average, was held in check by PC in the contest, scoring 13 points, but he had to work hard for every one of those. Conatser meanwhile joined Stephens in double figures with a baker's dozen as well, for a McCreary Central team that fell to 1-2 on the season with the setback.
PC meanwhile moved to a perfect, 4-0 on the year with the win, with Travis leading the way with his 19 points, and Gavin Stevens chipping in with 18 points.
The Maroons will be on the road on Friday night, taking on 47th District foe Casey County, before returning home next Tuesday night to host Wayne County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.