On Tuesday, the Pulaski County Maroons had two games to prepare for down in Florida. Coming off a 5-4 loss at the hands of DeSales on Monday, one of the top teams in the state, the Maroons were hoping to build some momentum for the rest of their week down in the sunshine state.
In game one, Pulaski took on Greenup County. The Maroons were on fire on the offensive side of the plate, scoring multiple runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Eventually, the Maroons broke their three game losing streak with a 13-4 victory over the Musketeers. Brysen Dugger, Brady Cain and Kam Hargis all had two RBI's in the victory, while Bryce Cowell, Marshall Livesay and Wessen Falin each had an RBI apiece. Carter Ross got the win on the mound, pitching five innings and only allowing two runs while striking out eight batters. Greenup County was led by two RBI's from senior Carson Wireman.
In the second game of the day, the Maroons squared off with the Bullitt East Chargers. Pulaski seemed to run away with the contest early after scoring 12 runs in just three innings of play. However, the Chargers rallied and got within three runs after the fifth inning. Pulaski County ended up holding off Bullitt East, prevailing with a 14-10 victory. Falin led the Maroons with four RBI's, Jacob Todd and Hargis each had two, with Cain, Cowell, Livesay and Mason Acton all having one each. Jace Frye got the win on the mound for Pulaski. The Chargers were led by two RBI's from sophomore Jack Willard.
Pulaski County improves to 7-7 with the two victories and the Maroons will have a game on Wednesday against Montgomery County at 7 p.m. before facing off against West Jessamine on Thursday at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.