After defeating East Jessamine on Saturday afternoon, the Maroons of Pulaski County were back on the road on Monday night, traveling to Clinton County to take on the Bulldogs. Any hope of a close game was quickly erased after the first three innings of play, as the Maroons had built a 9-0 lead with no signs of offense for the Bulldogs. Eventually, this game was over in just five innings, with Pulaski taking away a 16-0 victory over Clinton County that was never even close.
Bryce Cowell had a three hit, five RBI and one home run performance to lead the Maroons in this one. Marshall Livesay and Braden Hampton added two RBI's while Wessen Falin and Brady Cain each added one RBI apiece. Mason Acton got the start on the mound and threw a complete game shutout, tossing the full five innings while allowing only one hit and striking out 11. Sophomore Matt Duvall had the lone hit for Clinton County.
The Maroons will take on Whitley County on Tuesday before hosting the Madison Southern Eagles on Thursday, with first pitch for that one scheduled for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.