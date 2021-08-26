Maroons, Warriors look to stay Perfect

Last Friday night on the kickoff of the 2021 high school football season, both Pulaski County and Southwestern made big-time splashes, with blowout wins over Belfry and Madison Southern respectively.
This week, both the Maroons and Warriors will go on the road for the first time of the young season in hopes of remaining undefeated.
Meanwhile, the Somerset Briar Jumpers were not so fortunate last week. Robbie Lucas and crew fell at Lincoln County in the Death Valley Bowl by a final score of 50-20 to the homestanding Patriots.
This week, the Jumpers come home to the friendly confines of Clark Field in the hope of evening their record to 1-1 on the season, as the 0-1 Russell County Lakers -- a 46-7 loser last week in their season opener to Adair County -- will limp into Somerset to square off against the Briar Jumpers.
Pulaski County at
Lexington Catholic
The Maroons looked to be in late-season mode last week instead of a team playing in its season opener, as Johnny Hines and crew simply dump-trucked Class 3 A power Belfry.
The Maroons -- behind the phenomenal play of senior quarterback Drew 'Tiger' Polston -- shredded the Pirates defense all night long in a very impressisve, 55-13 win over Belfry, in a game that went to a running clock due to the 36-point mercy rule.
Belfry is very used to playing in games with a running clock, but it's usually the other way around, with Philip Haywood and company laying a smackdown on someone. Not last week. Simply put, Pulaski County looked that good and made Belfry appear to be that bad.
Polston enjoyed a huge night, completing 21-28 pass attempts for 327 yards, throwing five touchdowns along the way.
Antonio Palmer caught two of those five TD passes, hauling in four receptions for 128 yards.
Barek Williams also had a great start to the season, as the junior wide receiver tallied seven catches for 112 yards and two TD's, and Chandler Godby hauled in seven receptions for 68 yards and a score.
On the ground, Donovan Abbott had 84 yards rushing on 16 carries and a TD, on a night when Pulaski County played extremely well.
"It was a really strong effort last week, and we appreciate the way our kids went out and played in that game," pointed out coach Hines earlier this week. "Our kids had practiced hard all summer long and through training camp to get ready for this season."
"For the first game of the season, it was a very well played game on our part," continued the PC head coach. "We made mistakes obviously, and have some things that we need to clean up and work on, but for the most part, it was a very well played game by our team."
The Pulaski County Maroons -- fresh off of a 55-13 beatdown win over Class 3 A powerhouse Belfry in their season opener last week -- get set to do battle on Friday night, taking their best shot at a Class 4 A juggernaut in Lexington Catholic.
Nope, it's not Wayne County this week. Instead, the Maroons get to travel to Lexington to face the Knights in the second game of the Bluegrass Bowl.
It's been a tough week of sorts for PC football and head coach Johnny Hines for two reasons.
Number one -- Pulaski County was preparing for a Wayne County football team early in the week, then news came late Tuesday afternoon that game had been canceled due to Covid 19 inside the Cardinals football program.
Welcome to 2021 and the world we live in today.
So, with that cancellation, Pulaski County starting scrambling to find a team to play. No one that was contacted agreed to play the Maroons. Then a call came in on Wednesday morning from Lexington Catholic, who was supposed to play Johnson Central in its bowl game, but that game was cancelled due to -- you guessed it -- Covid 19.
So, the game against a very good opponent mid-week became official.
"It's a very hard thing to deal with," pointed out Hines on Wednesday afternoon. "You start your week off and your preparation for one certain team, and you're two days into your weekly routine, and all of a sudden you find out you've got to go somewhere else to play. And, it's against a team that we haven't played in two years, and that makes it a tough deal also."
Pulaski County and Lexington Catholic are not strangers to each other, as the two met in the season opener in the Don Franklin Bowl over at Southwestern in 2019.
The Maroons led in that contest 14-0 at halftime, only to see current UK quarterback Beau Allen lead a comeback for Lexington Catholic after the intermission, with the Knights picking up a win over Pulaski County by a 21-14 margin.
The Knights come into Friday's game with a 1-0 record as well, knocking off Ryle last week in their season opener 24-21.
Quarterback Jack Gohmann threw for 220 yards and three TD's in the win, while running back Walker Hall rushed for 116 yards on 26 carries.
Hines says with this being Catholic's home bowl game, and with another good team this season, Friday night's game is going to be a very tough test for the 1-0 Maroons.
"They're a very good football team, they've been a state champ several times, and they do a great job with everything they do in all phases of the game," pointed out the PC head football coach.
"It's their home bowl game, so they'll be excited about playing at home in front of a big crowd," Hines added. "It couldn't be a taller task for our guys, but at the same time, this is a great opportunity for them to go out on a big stage and show what they can do."
The Pulaski County -- Lexington Catholic game will be the nightcap of a doubleheader, scheduled to kick off around 8:45 p.m. The first game of the Bluegrass Bowl is set to kick off at 6 p.m., with Fern Creek taking on Henry Clay.
Southwestern at West Jessamine
Much like Pulaski County, the Southwestern Warriors looked mighty impressive last Friday night in a 55-14 beatdown over Madison Southern.
Jason Foley's club amassed 551 yards of total offense in the blowout victory over the Eagles, led by a ground attack that gained 423 yards.
Tanner Wright had a huge start to the season with 126 yards rushing and three touchdowns, while Giddeon Brainard scored a pair of TD's on the ground, gaining 82 yards on just seven carries.
Connor Crisp also had an efficient night, with 73 yards on eight carries, and running back Christian Walden had a 30-yard TD reception for another score.
Wide receiver Kaden Hewitt led the Warriors in receiving, hauling in four catches for 52 yards. Matthew Shadoan had one catch for eight yards, but it went for a touchdown.
Defensively, Southwestern was led by Brainard who tallied seven tackles, while Walden and Hayden Burton each added six stops.
Burton got in on the scoring act too for the Warriors, as he had a 38-yard fumble return for another TD, on a night when Southwestern limited a very strong Madison Southern run game to only 60 net yards rushing.
This week, the Warriors travel to Nicholasville to face the West Jessamine Colts, and while West Jessamine will have an advantage of playing on its home field, Southwestern has the advantage of already having a game under its belt.
The Colts season opener last week against Paul Lawrence Dunbar was canceled due to Covid 19, so tonight will be West Jessamine's season opener against a very good Southwestern football team.
Kickoff for tonight's contest will get underway in Nicholasville at 7:30 p.m.
Russell County at Somerset
The Briar Jumpers got off to a rough start out of the gate in kicking off the 2021 season, falling last week to Lincoln County in The Death Valley Bowl by a final score of 50-20.
Quarterback Josh Gross had a decent night throwing the football, hitting on 20 of 28 pass attempts for 178 yards and a touchdown, but his lone interception came early in the game in the end zone, when the Briar Jumpers were threatening to score.
On the ground, Guy Bailey paced Somerset with 88 yards on 19 carries and a score, and Grayson Turner returned a kickoff for another touchdown.
Kam Hughes also had a 12-yard touchdown reception for a touchdown for the Briar Jumpers.
Defensively, Ryland Carter led the way for the Jumpers with five tackles, while Jack Bruner and Hughes each added four stops.
Other than that, there were not too many highlights for Somerset, who began the season 0-1 with the loss to the Patriots.
This week, the Briar Jumpers welcome in Russell County in their home opener, and the Lakers can't certainly be feeling all that well about their week one performance either.
Russell County managed to gain only 134 yards of total offense last week, in falling to Adair County by a final count of 46-7.
Kickoff for tonight's game at William Clark Field is set to get underway at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.