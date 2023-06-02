The Pulaski County High School baseball Maroons are champions of the 12th Region Tournament and are heading to their first state tournament appearance since 2002, but the road to get there wasn’t easy.
The Maroons were a preseason favorite in the 12th Region heading into the 2023 season and with good reason. With a senior heavy lineup and a solid pitching core, the Maroons looked well-equipped to head to their first regional title game since the 2004 season.
However, things didn’t start off well for the Maroons, as they split their first four contests of the season including a loss to rival Southwestern. Granted, these first games of the season came without the senior trio of Brysen Dugger, Kam Hargis and Jace Frye in the lineup due to them finishing up their basketball season at the state tournament after winning the 12th Region Basketball Tournament.
The seniors for the Maroons, those being Dugger, Hargis, Frye, Brady Cain, Aiden Wesley, Connor Denney and Marshall Livesay, were a key to this run for Pulaski with head coach Kent Mayfield agreeing as well.
“I’m extremely proud of this group of seniors. We have had our share of adversity and our guys have continued to work incredibly hard and I think that is because of the great leadership our senior class has shown. They have shown up everyday with a great attitude regardless of what may have happened the day before. This group of seniors is very special no doubt about it. We love them,” he explained.
A lackluster first few weeks of the regular season led to expectations for the group going down a bit. Likewise, an injury to pitcher Chance Todd, who was expected to be near the top of the rotation, also lessened those hopes for the Maroons.
It wasn’t until a trip to the Jackie Robinson Complex in Vero Beach, Fl that things started to come together for the Maroons. Pulaski went 3-2 down south against some tough competition. Starting with their final game down in Florida, the Maroons went on a six-game winning streak, their largest of the season.
Pulaski then swept their crosstown rivals Somerset in district play, securing the number one seed in the 47th District Tournament. Some more bad luck befell the Maroons though, as they went 2-6 down the home stretch of the regular season to limp into the district tournament.
Another road block came in form of the Somerset Briar Jumpers, who upset the Maroons in the district championship to prevent Pulaski from winning the district title once again. The Maroons staggered into 12th Region Tournament as district runner-ups, and had to play an opening-round district champion.
The Maroons made it past Wayne County in the opening round 4-2, setting up a game against the team with the best record in the region in Boyle County. Pulaski then came alive and played their best baseball of the season, run-ruling the Rebels by a score of 12-0.
This brought Pulaski just one step away from a region title, with only Garrard County standing in their way. Most had Garrard County as a heavy favorite after the Golden Lions swept the Maroons in the regular season. However, the offense of Pulaski turned into an explosion, as the Maroons again run-ruled their opponent 17-3 to claim the region crown.
Coach Mayfield mentioned that luckily everything came together for his group during the region tournament.
“We have had an up-and-down season as far as our wins and losses, “Mayfield stated. “We went through times where we struggled to throw strikes while our offense played well, then we started throwing it better but couldn’t buy a hit. Thankfully our guys continued to believe, continued to work and continued to compete. A great lesson in perseverance and working through adversity. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys and it’s an absolute blessing to be their coach.”
Regardless of their placing in the state tournament, it’s safe to say that this group of Maroons, now 21-16 on the season, will always be remembered for sticking through the rough patches and playing their best baseball when it mattered most.
