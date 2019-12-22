Maroons will be led by a strong core of seniors

The Pulaski County High School boys basketball team will have a good mix of a strong senior class and several young 'up and coming' players for the 2019-20 season.
Seniors Colton Fraley, Garrett Heath, Grant Oakes, and Logan Bates will be the core of the Maroons team this year in both leadership and point production.
"This senior class were freshman when I got the job here at Pulaski County," stated Pulaski County High School boys basketball coach John Fraley. "They came out of middle school with a lot of success. They are a great group of kids, they play hard, they practice hard, and they lead by example. They are a group that you don't have to worry if they are going to have to show up everyday."
"We are going to count heavily on all four of the seniors," Coach Fraley stated. "Grant ad Colton have done been through the wars since they were sophomores and have been starters for the past two years. Garrett just started to step into the starting role last year but he will step up and score more this year. Logan is a 6'6" kid and there is not a lot of them walking around in the region, but he has just been saddled bu injuries for the past three years. We are hoping this is the year he gets healthy.
Colton Fraley, who led the Maroons last season with a 15.2 scoring average, will be the Maroons' floor general.
"Colton has always been a coach on the floor since he was a freshman and he always try to put people in spots," his uncle John Fraley stated. "He communicates to the other players when I can't get to them. He is always coaching for me. He has been around the game since birth, so he has no choice to know it. It is pretty the special the relationship between me and him, and for him to be the first point guard I have ever had is something that can never be replaced."
The Maroons will be without Jacob Combs, who averaged 14.8 points per game, due to graduation. Fraley is hoping Combs' scoring will be replaced by a host of talented players. Junior KJ Combs, sophomore Zach Travis, and sophomore Caleb Sloan will be key players on the team and will provide added scoring.
"KJ played with us last year, and got his feet wet as a sophomore," Fraley stated. "We got two sophomores coming up in Zach Travis and Caleb Sloan. Both those guys will see some starting time and score with the ball. We are all trying figure out the defensive part, like all young kids are, but we will get there."
Junior Dalton Bertram and freshman Barek Williams will also see a lot of playing time this season.
A tough loss in last year's 12th Region Tournament semifinal has stuck with the Pulaski County seniors and has motivated them through the off-season.
"Last year they came up a little short," Fraley stated. "They feel like they are suppose to be champions and they are champions. I feel like they are going to make a good run this year.
"That Danville loss (in last year's region tourney) was something we talked about this summer, when we started practice, that feeling we had sitting in that locker room knowing we had a 8 or 9 point lead," Fraley said. "We had the game in hand, and we absolutely gave it away. So that is something that has eaten at us and motivated us in the off-season."
"We had a good summer, we had a really god conditioning program through the fall. If we can just get some injuries over with we feel like we are at where we want to be," Fraley added. "Not that this group has tasted defeat, but I think it hit home with them. They were juniors, it was more their team, because some of the older guys had moved one the year prior. For them to get beat like that and give one away, it has eat at them and really motivated them."
Pulaski Coach John Fraley will take a page out of his dad's (Dave Fraley) playbook this season with some of the height on his roster.
"Dad always told us the first thing you do after the National Anthem is throw it into the post, and that is what we believe," Fraley laughed. "We are going to play inside out, even if it is penetrate and pitch, we are going to try to get down there and get the ball within 6 or 7 feet. And once we do that, hopefully it will free up some stuff on the outside."
Fraley also feels his team has just as good of chance of making a return trip to Rupp Arena as several other 12th Region teams.
"This district and region is really wide open this year, Fraley warned. "Having the district at Rockcastle is going to be a hard game whoever faces them over there. And of course, it is going to be a battle between us and Somerset - they got a good junior class like our senior class. There is 8 or 10 teams that could win region, and I feel if you make it to the region you probably got a good chance to win it. There is not going to be a team this year that is going to roll through the tournament."
But to challenge for a region title, Fraley feels his team must learn to play hard defense and rebound the basketball.
"We got to rebound the basketball," Fraley said. "In years past we had only one or two who would go get it. This year we got to have all five go to the backboard. We are going to score with the basketball - we have averaged 70 or 80 since I have been here, but the big thing is can we get stops on defense? We like to play fast and sometimes we give up a few buckets but we hope if we can cover the entire court when it is time to cover halfcourt, then we will be a little better."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
