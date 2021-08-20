Maroons win Big over Whitley County

After Tuesday’s 3-0 loss to district rival Somerset High School, the Pulaski County High School boys soccer team was looking for a bounce-back win. And they did just that Thursday night against Whitley County at PC Field, with an 8-1 victory.
Everything started clicking early for the Maroons. Just nine minutes into the game Pulaski County senior Cooper Brinson launched a throw-in into the box as freshman Tyson Absher sneaked it past the goalkeeper to make it a 1-0 game. Absher would go on to have two goals in the contest.
At the halfway point in the first half, Cooper Brinson would send a cross into the box as junior Gavin Rader turned onto his left foot and scored. The Maroons didn’t take their foot off the gas, not even two minutes later, when senior Logan Corson scores a long shot from far outside the box on the left side.
The goal was a nice present for Corson, who was also celebrating a 17th birthday on Thursday.
“It was a great feeling to be a part of my teammates that scored, especially on my birthday,” Corson exclaimed. “Going into it, I just wanted a win. Day in and day out there is improvement on the team, and each day we get closer to being the best we can be. This team has a lot of talent and I can’t wait to see where we go.”
Later in the match, Pulaski County junior Henry Gillium sent a ball into the box, the ball was bobbled by the opposing keeper and it eventually found the back of the net after a strike from Isaac Smith.
Three minutes later, Isaac Smith is on the ball once again. This time he draws a penalty kick. Smith steppped up and buried it to make it a 6-0 ball game.
Sophomore Ryan Beam would find himself on the scoresheet, slotting a ball into the bottom right corner, after some nifty footwork inside the 18-yard box. Beam would go on to have an assist in the win for Pulaski County.
Junior Sawyer Gambill had some optimistic words after Maroons' third victory of the season.
“Great win tonight," Gambill stated. "We got the job done, but it’s not finished, we got our eyes on the district championship this year. That’s what we work hard for everyday in practice – every win just brings us a step closer to our biggest goal”
The JV Maroons completed the sweep tonight with a 6-0 win, Freshman RIley Owens led the game with two goals. Aidan Cheng, Walker Higgins, Jaxon Parmelee, and Shirazy Adinata all scored one goal each.
Pulaski County (3-1-1) will make the trip west, on Saturday, Aug. 21, with a bout against Greenwood High School.
Pulaski County 8, Whitley County 1
Goals: Absher 2, Beam, Corson, Perez , Gavin Rader, Smith 2.
Assists: Brinson 3, Gillum, Beam.
GK Saves: Taylor 3
Pulaski Team Stats – Shots 32, Shots on goal 28, Passes (successful) 97, Passes (unsuccessful) 34, Corner kicks 3.
