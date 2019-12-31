Maroons win Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops title

The Pulaski County Maroons basketball team pulled away from the Morristown East Tennessee Hurricanes in the fourth quarter to win 74-64 Sunday afternoon at Pulaski. The win gave the Maroons the northern pool play title with three consecutive wins in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic.
Pulaski went into the final period ahead 54-50, but they came out ready to do some damage on both sides of the court late in the game.
First, sophomore forward Caleb Sloan opened up the fourth with a pair of buckets from inside the paint. The Hurricanes quickly matched those with a mid-range jumper by Braden Ilic and a layup by Micah Simpson to keep the Maroons lead at a four-point difference.
Senior guard Colton Fraley drove inside and put the ball in the net, and also received an and one opportunity. Fraley nailed the free throw to put the Maroons up 61-54.
Simpson cut Pulaski's lead to four on the following possession with a very long three-point shot near the midway point of the fourth quarter.
The Maroons extended their lead once more after back to back scoring possessions. First, senior forward Grant Oakes put in an inside bucket off the pass from junior K.J. Combs. Then, freshman guard Barek Williams got open on the wing and knocked down a three-point shot to put Pulaski ahead 66-57.
Although the Hurricanes had overcome Maroon leads all game, they struggled to finish their offense attempts late in the game and got into some foul trouble on the other end.
Late in the period, sophomore guard Zach Travis put on a show for the home crowd when he stole the ball away, drove down court and finished his fast break with a powerful two-handed slam dunk.
His dunk put Pulaski up 71-61, and after a couple of free throw opportunities by the Maroons, and three ball by Illic, the Maroons won the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic game 74-64.
Early in the game, Fraley seemed unstoppable on offense. He put in four shots behind the arch in the opening period, including a couple that were deep and heavily contested.
His fourth three ball of the night put the Maroons ahead 16-10 late in the first, but they struggled to score for the remainder of the quarter. The Hurricanes came up with a few buckets late including an inside shot by Cody Riley and a three pointer by Simpson which left Pulaski ahead 16-15 heading into the second period.
Travis opened up the second quarter with a steal and driving layup to put the Maroons up 18-15. After that, Fraley continued his offensive dominance.
Fraley hit another two three-point shots and a pair of mid-range jumpers in the second. Late in the quarter Sloan helped him extend the Maroons lead with back to back three-point baskets. Fraley then assisted Sloan on an inside layup that put Pulaski up 38-32 heading into halftime.
Fraley finished the first half with 23 points and was 6-7 from beyond the arch.
Sloan started of the third quarter with his third three point shot of the night and put the Maroons up 41-32.
With Pulaski leading by nine points early in the third, Simpson put the team on his back and attacked on offense throughout the quarter. He hit several three-point shots and had a pair of close-range shots to keep his Hurricanes close to Pulaski.
Oakes came into the game and put in some work from inside the paint late in the third for the Maroons. He had 7 points in just the second half of the quarter to keep the Maroons ahead despite Simpson's efforts.
Late in the quarter, Pulaski had back to back inside buckets from Oakes and Travis that put them ahead of the Hurricanes 54-50 heading into the final period.
Fraley was the top performer on the night for the Maroons as he led the team in scoring with 30 points. He controlled the offense throughout the night to lead them to victory.
The Pulaski County Maroons advanced to 9-2 after the win, and they will be back in action Saturday night where they will face off with the North Laurel Jaguars at South Laurel High School in a Raymond Reed Classic game.
