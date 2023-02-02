Pulaski County and Somerset had 14 players selected to the boys' and girls' 47th District All-Regular Season teams. On the girls' side, Pulaski had four players selected to the team while Somerset added two. On the boys' side, both Pulaski and Somerset had four each selected to the team.
Girls
Sydney Martin: 23.0 points per game (#8 in state) and 6.0 rebounds per game, 50% on field goals and 87.4% (#1 in state) on free throws.
Aubrey Daulton: 7.8 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game, 39.3% on field goals.
Madeline Butcher: 7.9 points per game and 34.6% on field goals.
Maggie Holt: 7.0 points per game and 7.4 rebounds per game, 33.3% on field goals.
Grace Bruner: 14.7 points per game and 8.7 rebounds per game (#45 in state), 41.6% on field goals.
Kate Bruner: 9.1 points per game and 32.9% on field goals.
Boys
Cayden Lancaster: 21.2 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game, 51.3% on field goals.
Barek Williams: 19.0 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game, 48.9% on field goals.
Carson Fraley: 12.7 points per game and 6.1 rebounds per game, 56.2% on field goals.
Brysen Dugger: 3.8 points per game and 3.7 rebounds per game.
Indred Whitaker: 18.0 points per game and 3.9 rebounds per game, 43.2% on field goals, 42.9% on three-pointers (#11 in state) and 86.6% on free throws (#12 in state).
Ben Godby: 17.3 points per game and 6.3 rebounds per game, 49.4% on field goals.
Aedyn Absher: 9.3 points per game, 47.2% on field goals, 42.0% on three-pointers and 78.6% on free throws.
Jamison Coomer: 8.8 points per game and 3.8 rebounds per game, 77.8% on free throws.
