BURKESVILLE – After a four-game losing skid, the Pulaski County High School baseball team has turned the tide and are on a two-game winning streak. On Tuesday, the Maroons came from behind to score seven runs in the last two innings to down Cumberland County by a score of 8-5.
After the homestanding Panthers held a 4-1 lead after five innings, the Maroons scored five runs in the sixth frame and two more in the seventh to pick up the road win.
Pulaski County sophomores Mason Acton and Chance Todd led the Maroons in the comeback victory. Acton hit a homer, drove in three runs, and had three hits in the game. Todd drove in four runs and had three hits. Junior Brady Cain had two hits and an RBI.
Trey Hornsby, Mashall Livesay and Acton shared duties on the pitcher's mound. Hornsby pitched 1.2 innings and struck out two batters. Livesay pitched 4.1 innings, allowed one run and struck out four batters. Acton closed out the game in one inning of work.
Pulaski County (15-11) host Barren County on Thursday and Whitley County on Friday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.