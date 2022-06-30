Mason Acton commits to Bellarmine University

Pulaski County High School has another Division 1 athletic commitment! Class of 2024's Mason Acton, a star player at Pulaski, committed on Wednesday to play his collegiate baseball at Bellarmine University.
Bellarmine University, which is currently in the midst of a 4-year transition period into D1 athletics (playing in the ASUN conference), is located in Louisville, KY. The University is quickly becoming a great spot for athletes in the Commonwealth to commit to, as not only is the campus absolutely stunning, but as Bellarmine is currently transitioning to D1 after being in D2 for all of their existence, becoming a Knight offers a chance to build a legacy for generations to come.
Bellarmine is also heading into next season with a new head coach, as former Louisville star Chris Dominguez is stepping into the role after serving as an assistant. Acton, who is coming off of a great Sophomore season, is a great two-way player for the Maroons (he pitches and plays catcher). This past season he had a batting average of .368 (team high), collected 32 hits, 11 doubles, 16 RBI's, and 4 home runs.
As a pitcher, Acton appeared in 7 games (starting 3 games), pitching 18.2 innings, allowing 13 hits, throwing 24 strikeouts, and pitching to a 3.00 ERA. As he still has 2 more years in the high school ranks, Acton stands to gain ground as one of the top local baseball players. He certainly has all the potential in the world to keep growing and make an impact at Bellarmine.
I was able to get a comment from Mason about his commitment and he had the following to say, "Bellarmine was one of the first schools interested in me and somewhere I'm very familiar with. I'm so blessed to be able to continue to play baseball at the college level and compete with and against the best.
Also, getting a great education played one of the biggest roles with Bellarmine being such a great academic school and having a beautiful campus, in which I'm very excited about."
Congrats to Mason on the commitment and best of luck to him in the rest of his high school career as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.