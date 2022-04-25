Mason Acton hits two homers in Maroons’ losses  

The Pulaski County High School baseball team lost a pair of games this past weekend. The Maroons lost to Elizabethtown by a score of 11-7, and lost to Adair County in eight innings by a score of 11-10.
Despite the two loses, Pulaski County sophomore Mason Acton had a big day with two homers – one in each game.
In the Elizabethtown loss, Chance Todd hit a three-RBI homer. Acton had a solo homer in the game. Brady Cain had two hits and scored a run. Marshall Livesay had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored a run. Owen Alexander had a hit, drove in a run, and scored a run.
Brysen Dugger pitched 2.2 innings and struck out six batters. Jace Frye pitched 1.1 innings and struck out one batter. Carter Ross pitched two innings and struck out four. Livesay pitched one frame and struck out two batters.
In the Adair County setback, Frye hit a homer, had three hits, drove in two runs, and scored two runs. Chance Todd had two hits and drove in two runs. Dugger had three hits, scored three runs and drove in a run. Acton hit another solo homer. Livesay had two hits, drove in a run, and scored a run. Kameryn Hargis had one hit, an RBI, and scored a run.
Trey Hornsby pitched four innings and struck out five batters, while Jacob Todd worked 3.1 innings and fanned four batters.
Pulaski County (11-7) travels to Clinton County on Monday, and to Casey County on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
