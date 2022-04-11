Pulaski County High School sophomore Mason Acton had two hits and scored three runs in the Maroons' 6-2 win over South Oldham this past weekend in the Keaton Hall Wood Bat Memorial in Bardstown. Acton was the winning pitcher in two innings of work on the mound. Earlier, Acton had four hits and hit three doubles against Lincoln County. In the Maroons' win over Southwestern, Acton had three hits with a homer.
Mason Acton named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
