Pulaski County High School junior Mason Acton committed to play his collegiate baseball at Bellarmine University. Coming off is sophomore season, Acton had a team-high batting average of .368, collected 32 hits, 11 doubles, 16 RBI's, and 4 home runs.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...HEAT INDICES AROUND 100 DEGREES EXPECTED ON TUESDAY... The combination of hot temperatures in the lower 90s and dewpoints in the lower 70s on Tuesday will result in heat indices around 100 degrees during the afternoon into early evening. Be sure to drink plenty of fluids, limit outdoor activities if possible, and check on outdoor pets. Also, double check your vehicle before walking away to ensure that children and pets are not still inside.
featured alert urgent
Mason Acton named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
