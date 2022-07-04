Mason Acton named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Pulaski County High School junior Mason Acton committed  to play his collegiate baseball at Bellarmine University. Coming off is sophomore season, Acton had a team-high batting average of .368, collected 32 hits, 11 doubles, 16 RBI's, and 4 home runs.

 

 

Pulaski County High School junior Mason Acton committed to play his collegiate baseball at Bellarmine University. Coming off is sophomore season, Acton had a team-high batting average of .368, collected 32 hits, 11 doubles, 16 RBI's, and 4 home runs.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you