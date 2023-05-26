Pulaski County High School junior Mason Acton has been named the Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year for the 2023 baseball season. Acton, a Bellarmine commit, was named All-County last season before leading the Maroons in batting average this season with a .361. He also had 35 hits, 25 RBI's, 11 doubles and was tied for the most home runs in the local area with three. Acton was also one of the top starters on the mound in the Maroons' run to their first 12th Region title since 2002, throwing 44 strikeouts while only allowing seven total earned runs for an ERA of 1.75. His record was 4-2 on the mound.
Brysen Dugger
Pulaski County's Brysen Dugger has been named to the All-County team after a tremendous senior season. Dugger averaged a .355 batting average at the plate, along with 16 RBI's, one home run and 33 hits. Dugger also excelled on the mound, starting the most games for the Maroons with eight while also only allowing 15 earned runs for a 2.46 ERA. Dugger went 3-2 on the mound.
Bryce Cowell
The junior absolutely exploded this year at the plate for the 12th Region champions, leading the Maroons in RBI's with 28 RBI's. Cowell had a .349 batting average, while only striking out six times over the course of the season. He was also tied for the county-lead in home runs with three.
Braden Morrow
The Southwestern senior makes the All-County team after being the most dependable pitcher for the Warriors as they made a run to the 12th Region semifinals. He started 12 games, allowed just 19 earned runs for a 2.02 ERA and struck out 40 batters. Morrow went 5-2 with two saves to his name. He also had eight RBI's at the plate.
Caleb Ramsey
Another senior, Ramsey has been named to the All-County team after a stellar campaign that saw him average .320 at the plate with 16 RBI's and seven doubles. Ramsey also struck out only three times the whole season.
Griffin Loy
The Somerset sophomore had a blazing season that saw him average a .364 at the plate, hitting 26 RBI's in the process and one home run. Loy also started 10 games on the mound, going 4-4 with a 3.38 ERA and striking out 54 batters.
Caynan Sizemore
Somerset freshman Caynan Sizemore was one of the top hitters at the plate for the Briar Jumpers this season, hitting a team-high 27 RBI's with seven doubles and two home runs. He averaged a .270 batting average at the plate.
Isaiah Hensley
Somerset Christian freshman Isaiah Hensley makes the All-County team for the first time after hitting the most RBI's in the local area with 29 along with 10 doubles. He also had a .384 batting average with 13 stolen bases. Hensley started 10 games on the mound, going 4-6 with two saves with a 5.88 ERA while striking out 51 batters.
Shadrach Barnett
The junior makes the All-County team after having the best batting average in the county with a .482 along with 13 RBI's and 13 doubles. Barnett had the most stolen bases in the county with 42. He also started 11 games on the mound, going 2-8 with a 8.16 ERA and 54 strikeouts.
Honorable Mention
Pulaski senior Brady Cain had 17 RBI's with 10 stolen bases and had a .259 batting average.
Pulaski sophomore Carter Ross was one of the best pitchers in the local area, pitching in 12 total games with a 6-1 record along with one save, striking out 52 batters and having a 1.60 ERA, the lowest among pitchers that have started multiple games.
Pulaski senior Aiden Wesley struggled to begin the season but was the key to the postseason run for the Maroons, as he had seven RBI's in the region tournament before being named the MVP of the 12th Region Tournament.
Southwestern senior Ben Howard led the Warriors with 20 RBI's and 13 stolen bases along with a .237 batting average. Howard also started seven games at pitcher, going 3-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 25 strikeouts.
Southwestern sophomore Jayce Gager was one of the top defensive shortstops in the county. He also had 15 RBI's with 11 stolen bases while averaging .238 at the plate.
Somerset junior Cayden Cimala had 15 RBI's and one home run, led the team with 13 stolen bases and had a .259 batting average. He also appeared in nine games as a pitcher, striking out 37 with a 3-1 record along with three saves, and had a 1.63 ERA.
Somerset freshman Kole Grundy had 15 RBI's with two home runs and a .252 batting average at the plate. He started seven games on the mound, striking out 47 while going 5-2 with a 2.05 ERA.
Somerset Christian sophomore Jackson Case averaged .353 at the plate with 22 RBI's and seven doubles.
