Former Pulaski County athlete Mason Blevins has been named the Director of Cross County and Track and Field at Sterling College located in Sterling, Kan. Blevins spent last year as a graduate assistant coach at John Brown University, where he was involved in recruiting and meet prep among other things, and also helped increased their roster size by 30 percent. Before that, Blevins spent three years working for Athletes in Action as part of the Track and Field staff and as Communications Coordinator, where he was charged with preparing student-athletes for events that helped to develop them physically, mentally and physically. Blevins was honored to receive the opportunity.
“I am humbled and honored to lead the Sterling College Cross Country and Track and Field programs. I want to thank Justin Morris, Scott Downing and Sterling College Athletics for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity. I also would like to thank my wife, Emily, who has been so incredibly supportive. We both were drawn to Sterling College’s Christ-centered mission and vision, and consider it a privilege to lead this program. I see enormous potential to grow and develop a successful XC/Track program here. I am eager to work with our current athletes and can’t wait to get started. Go Warriors,” he expounded.
Blevins graduated Morehead State University in 2018 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Strategic Communications as well as a minor in Health. He ran all four years at Morehead and was also named the 2018 male Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He also competed in the 2019 Boston Marathon.
Mason Blevins (Pulaski County 2010-2013) was the 2012 Commonwealth Journal Cross Country Runner of the Year and was a three-time CJ All-County runner.
In his senior season, Blevins was the runner-up at the regional meet, finishing second with a time of 16:44. In the Class AAA boys race at the state meet, Blevins crossed the line in the 26th position with a clocking of 16:56. Blevins’ time at the Gatorland Run was 16:35, which was good enough for third place.
As a junior, Blevins was named the 2012 Runner of the Year for the first time in his running career. At the KHSAA State Cross Country Meet, Blevins was the top local runner in the Class AAA boys race, as he rounded the top 50. Blevins won the Class AAA Region 7 individual title. Blevins came away with two victories at the local meets, as he won both the Southern Harrier Classic and the Pulaski County Invitational.
During his sophomore season, Blevins finished 94th at the State Meet, while finishing 7th at Region with a clocking of 17:44. Blevins came home in the 49th spot at the Lexington Catholic Invitational, while finishing 6th in the Pulaski County Invitational and 8th in the Southern Harrier Classic.
