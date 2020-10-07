Mason Brooks wins at Spatola Classic

Mason Brooks competed in the Spatola Classic, known as one of the most prestigious national wrestling tournaments in the region. The tournament having over 600 families from around the country for a weekend of fun and competition.
Brooks pinned three wrestlers from Indiana, earning first place. Also, getting to bring back the 28-inch tall first place shield to Somerset.
"It's the first time we have won a high level competition tournament in Ohio," Somerset wrestling coach Hunter Mondell stated. "Mason really wrestled through early adversity in his later two matches after giving up takedowns but he never stopped wrestling. Usually, Mason would get frustrated but he really showed he is more comfortable wrestling on the bottom."
Brandon Brooks his father said, "he was proud of his boy! We woke up at 4:45 and went to Cincinnati. We won the Spatola National Tournament. Then, we went to Woodford County to play a football game."
Mason practices wrestling and football the same day twice a week.
"That is sacrifice!," says coach Hunter.
Hammertime Wrestling will be having a Wrestling Information Sign-Up Meeting later this month. Anyone interested inbox Coach Mondell Hunter on Facebook. This is a club team so anyone can wrestle from any county.
