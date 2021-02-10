Mason Burchett explodes for 36 points in loss

MONTICELLO - The Wayne County High School boys basketball team could not keep pace with one of the top teams in the 12th Region, in their 73-51 setback to Boyle County High School on Tuesday at Rodney C. Woods Gymnasium.
However, the homecourt loss proved to be a breakout performance for sophomore Mason Burchett, who scored a career-high 36 points ion the game. Not only did Burchett account for 71 percent of the Cardinals' offense, but the young player was nearly unstoppable. Burchett hit six three-pointers and was 8-of-9 from the free throw line.
Senior Gage Gregory, senior Brody Weaver, and eighth-grader Kendall Phillips all scored five points each. Weaver led the team with five rebounds, while Gregory had five assists and two steals.
Wayne County (5-8) will travel to Lexington Catholic High School on Friday, Feb. 12.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
