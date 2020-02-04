The Somerset Christian School boys basketball team played a team from their past, that will soon be their new rivals in a new league by next season. The Cougars downed Highlands Latin, 54-32. Highlands Latin, who is a former member of the Kentucky Christian Athletic Association, is in their first year of their membership in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. The Cougars will be joining them in the KHSAA next season.
"We knew we would be in for a fight, and a fight it was," stated Somerset Christian boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley. "Highlands played an aggressive 2-3 zone. We had trouble with it because we were trying to beat by dribbling into it. They were also double teaming Jon (Moore) every time a shot went up."
At the end of the first quarter the two teams were tied at 13-13.
Second quarter, the Somerset Christian's man-to-man defense turned up the pressure, by stopping Highlands from having any easy shots or second shots. The Cougars held them to one three-pointer for the quarter, that was it, just 3 points in the second quarter.
Offensively, Somerset Christian began to pass the ball instead of dribbling it into the zone. Jon Moore began finding the open man and Mason Cunnagin went to war, scoring 12 of his 22 points in the second quarter.
The Cougars held a 32-16 advantage at the half.
Both teams increased their defensive pressure in the third and the score reflected that. The Cougars increased their their lead, winning the quarter 10-7, led by Jon Moore's 6 points.
The fourth quarter was just coasting to the end of the game, as the Cougars had several steals and layups to finish the game.
"I like these kind of games, it makes us work hard and improves other aspects of our game that will be needed come tournament time," Stickley stated. "The past few teams have thought we are about one player, I can tell you for sure that we are much, much more than just one player. That's what a team is all about."
The Cougars are 18-2 on the season and hosted #2 Bethel Christian on Monday night.
