NICHOLASVILLE - Somerset junior Matthew Satterly had one thing in mind heading into his first round match of the KHSAA tennis state tournament, win and advance further than he did last season. There was reason for hope after Satterly won the 12th Region singles title last week. However, in his path was Bourbon County sophomore Case Davis, the runner-up on the singles side in the 10th Region Tournament who won about 75% of his matches this season.
Things looked good after the first set, as Satterly was rolling and won seven straight games over two sets. Unfortunately, Davis would come roaring back and eventually took the win in the third set tiebreaker 5-7, 7-5, 1-0 (10-5). Satterly mentioned after the game how the second set began to get away from him.
"I just slowed things down a bit in the first set and that's where I messed up in the second set and the tiebreaker, started playing too fast," he explained.
The first set started out in favor of Davis before a light return gave Satterly his first points of the morning. He hit it softly again to force a deuce in the first game but a hit into the net eventually gave his opponent the win in game one.
Satterly wasn't able to make it onto the scoreboard until the third game of the set. After a beautiful hit couldn't be returned he was on his first game point of the early morning match. A hard-struck service ace then gave Satterly his first win of the day, making the score in the set 2-1 in favor of Bourbon County.
The set was tied at two games apiece before Davis went on a tear, winning the next two games to put himself close to winning the first set at 5-2, with Satterly not being able to put up much of a fight in those three games.
A quick return once again got Satterly out in front early in game eight of the set but he held the advantage the rest of the way through this time, with a nice back-hand return giving him the game with the score now sitting at 5-3.
In the ninth game of the set, Satterly absolutely killed the ball, hitting it with so much force that it shot out of the playing area, through the fence and into the onlooking crowd. A return shot by Davis on game point was out, putting Satterly firmly back in the thick of things with a scoreline of 5-4.
Satterly continued his hot streak with wins in both game 10 and game 11, putting himself one game away from making an unexpected comeback in the first set. A hit into the net by Davis put Satterly on set point before another return out of bounds handed the first set to Satterly by a score of 7-5.
The first two games of the second set went to Satterly in fairly dominant fashion, with the junior finally beginning to find his serve and being able to hit back nearly every ball that was volleyed to him.
The two opponents went back and forth over the course of that second set, with the two trading the lead. A long deuce in the 10th game was eventually won by Satterly to tie the game up at 5-5. Another solid ace by Satterly in game 11 put him up briefly but it wasn't enough to derail Davis, who managed to fight back and claim both of the next two games to win the second set 7-5, forcing a third set super tiebreaker.
Once again, the two evenly-matched players battled over the early stages of the tiebreaker, with neither seemingly getting out to much of an advantage. Unfortunately for Satterly, Davis was finding his mark on his hits with much more regularity ever since the third game of the second set. Davis went on a 7-2 run to close out the tiebreaker set and claimed the win 10-5, forcing Satterly out in the first round of the tournament once again in a heartbreaker. Despite being obviously emotional following the game, Satterly tried to stay positive even in defeat.
"This experience is still awesome, but I'll do better next year for sure," he pronounced.
Satterly finishes singles competition this year with a healthy winning percentage of around 80%. He will have one more year to compete at the high school level and will look to defend his region title next season.
