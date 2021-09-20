Max Messamore inducted to another Hall of Fame 

Max Messamore has always had an Hall of Fame career, both as a coach and as an athlete. In the past 30 days, Messamore was been named to two separate elite Hall of Fame classes.
On Sept. 10, the Kentucky Middle School Football Association inducted Messamore into their KYMSFA Hall of Fame. A few weeks prior, Messamore was inducted into the Somerset High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
A 1975 graduate, Max was a stellar three-sport athlete at Somerset. As a two-year starter at quarterback, Messamore threw for 3,600 yards and 34 touchdowns. He led the Briar Jumpers to an undefeated regular gridiron season in his senior year, and lost only seven games throughout his four years at Somerset High School. All of those losses were to either 5A or 6A schools. With Messamore at the helm, SHS football teams won district championships in 1973 and 1974, and were regional champs in 1974. He was named honorable mention All-State by the Louisville Courier-Journal, First Team All-CKC, and First team All-State by the Lexington Herald-Leader.
On the baseball diamond, Max started at catcher both his junior and senior years as part of a program that was regional champions all four years. Some of Messamore’s fondest memories with Somerset baseball were where he played a pivotal role on both the 1974 State Championship and 1975 State Runner-Up teams.
As a forward on the basketball team, Messamore played for three years and started at that position his senior year.
He attended Morehead State University upon graduation.
For Max, his contributions as a Briar Jumper coach picked up right where his playing days left off. He coached for Somerset Youth Midget League football from 1976 through 1998. In 1998, he began a football coaching tenure at Meece Middle School – that continues still today. During that time, he has built a very successful program and won three state championships. Messamore has also served as an assistant coach for the SHS varsity football program.
Max was also instrumental in starting the Meece Middle School baseball program, coaching in its inaugural 2001 season and also again from 2004 through 2006. As head coach on the middle school diamond, his record was 80-6.
Messamore has been a great asset to the Kentucky Middle School Football Association since its inception in 2008, having coached on several FBU Team Kentucky, and All-Star Classic Teams, as well as serving on its Advisory Committee.
