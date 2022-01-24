McCreary Central edges out Cougars

The Somerset Christian Cougars had their 1st home game since the beginning of the month on Monday night, as they welcomed in the McCreary Central Raiders, a very competitive team out of the 12th Region. The Cougars, with their always energetic fan base and student section behind them, played extremely well through the first 3 quarters of action, but a monstrous game out of the Raiders' Kyle Stephens, especially in the 4th quarter, put the Cougars on ice, as they fell to the Raiders by a score of 69-65.
The Cougars fell behind early in the 1st quarter as Stephens scored 8 early points to help the Raiders lead 14-8. The Somerset Christian offense came roaring to life at this point, outscoring the Raiders 13-8 over the rest of the quarter (led by Braydon Moore's 10 points), to only trail by one point at 22-21 heading into the 2nd quarter of action.
The 2nd quarter saw a much more productive offense for the Cougars, and although on the defensive side of the court they were already starting to show signs of weakness, they were able to weather the storm and take a 2-point lead into the locker room, leading 42-40 at the break. The Cougars were led by 6 and 8 points from Noah Brummett and Elijah Ray respectively, while the Raiders' Noah Loudermilk added 8 points.
The 3rd quarter saw Somerset Christian quickly stretch their lead out to 51-42 following 2 3-point baskets from N. Brummett. However, the Raiders responded with a 12-4 run (featuring 8 points from Stephens, and at this point in the game it really felt like he was taking over the game), cutting the lead back down to just 1 point as the Cougars led at the end of the 3rd quarter 55-54. At this point in the game, it really felt like whoever had the ball last would earn the victory.
The early portions of the 4th quarter of action saw the Cougars maintain their lead, with it standing at 59-57 with just around 6 minutes left to go in the ball game. The Raiders kicked their game into high gear at this point, going on an 8-0 run to take a 6 point lead at 65-59 with only a few minutes to go in the game.
At this point, Loudermilk for McCreary Central went down with what looked to be a serious injury, and my thoughts and prayers go out to him on making a successful recovery. With that injury in the back of their minds, the Raiders played just well enough to sneak out of the gym as the final buzzer sounded with a 69-65 victory, as Stephens had a huge 4th quarter (11 of the Raiders' 14 points).
The Cougars were led by double-digit performances from Braydon Moore (22 points), Noah Brummett (17 points), and Luke Atwood (13 points). They also had contributions from Elijah Ray (8 points) and Ethan Warren (5 points). The Raiders were led by Kyle Stephens (33 points which was the game high), Noah Loudermilk (19 points), and Trey Davis (13 points).
Somerset Christian falls to 8-14 with the loss, and will next be in action on Tuesday, as they travel to take on Wayne County, with tip scheduled for 7:30 PM.
